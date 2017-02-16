See Now Buy Now: 9 Pieces to Buy from Ralph Lauren's Spring Collection

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Feb 16, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Ralph Lauren brought us his second “see now buy now” collection for #NYFW, debuting his spring line complete with safari influences, showcasing a very nude palette-driven color story with animal print, exotic skin, and accessories polished off with bold jewelry. There is not only beauty in the collection, but beauty in the fact you can purchase the majority of these items now! We’ve selected nine of the best items to shop now, including a moto-inspired jacket, sequined pants, and a linen-blend blazer.

VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week

 

Happy shopping!

DWIGHT LEATHER JACKET

DWIGHT LEATHER JACKET

$3,490
2 of 9

NELSON LINEN-BLEND JACKET

$2,250
3 of 9 Courtesy

TRISTAN LAMBSKIN-SILK SKIRT

$1,690
CROMWELL LAMBSKIN PANT

CROMWELL LAMBSKIN PANT

$2,790
TATE WIDE-LEG PANT

TATE WIDE-LEG PANT

$1,450
TILDEN JUMPSUIT

TILDEN JUMPSUIT

$2,450
HELENA SLIP DRESS

HELENA SLIP DRESS

$950
CECILLIA SEQUINED PANT

CECILLIA SEQUINED PANT

$5,990
NADIRA SATIN GOWN

NADIRA SATIN GOWN

$2,990

