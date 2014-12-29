See All of Jennifer Aniston's InStyle Covers

For her sixth appearance on InStyle's cover, a glowing Aniston wore a red dress by Valentino, earrings by Neil Lane, and a cuff by H. Stern. Inside the magazine, the 46-year-old star confessed that her 40s were her best years yet. "It may be harder to shed those extra pounds," she shared, "but all of this stuff (she circles her head with her fingers) is fabulous. Just thinking about the girl I was at 20-something or even 30-something-there were so many questions, so many worries, so much wasted brain space on things that really don't matter."
March 2012
A blissful Aniston graced our spring fashion issue. When we asked her to describe this phase of her life, the 43-year-old said she was "joyful and peaceful."
January 2006
Aniston, then 36 and wearing Oscar de la Renta, was starring in Rumor Has It. She spoke candidly about the resilience she's had to develop in her life (her marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005): "I've learned that you can get through things that hurt," she said. "My pain was real, but nothing will kill you. Nothing. People are unbelievable. We have such resilience."
September 2002
Aniston, 33, was still working on Friends when she appeared on our September 2002 cover in a Gaultier Paris dress. "I'm just so sad about Friends ending that I get all goosey and weepy thinking about it," she confessed. "It will have been nine years, which is longer than I've stayed with anything."
September 1999
Wearing just a bed sheet, Aniston talked about what being sexy meant to her. "Nobody thinks of themselves as sexy, really," the then 30-year-old star said. "Some days you go, 'Hey, I'm not doing too bad today.' But if you try to be sexy, you'll never be sexy."
January 1996
Appearing on her first ever InStyle cover, the Friends megastar was hitting the big screen in She's the One. Off-screen, she was ready for a makeover. "Yeah, I know, everyone loves it," Aniston sighed of her coveted "Rachel" cut. "But I'm sick of it and I don't know what I'll do, chop it off or grow it long."
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
February 2015
For her sixth appearance on InStyle's cover, a glowing Aniston wore a red dress by Valentino, earrings by Neil Lane, and a cuff by H. Stern. Inside the magazine, the 46-year-old star confessed that her 40s were her best years yet. "It may be harder to shed those extra pounds," she shared, "but all of this stuff (she circles her head with her fingers) is fabulous. Just thinking about the girl I was at 20-something or even 30-something-there were so many questions, so many worries, so much wasted brain space on things that really don't matter."
Advertisement
2 of 6
March 2012
A blissful Aniston graced our spring fashion issue. When we asked her to describe this phase of her life, the 43-year-old said she was "joyful and peaceful."
3 of 6
January 2006
Aniston, then 36 and wearing Oscar de la Renta, was starring in Rumor Has It. She spoke candidly about the resilience she's had to develop in her life (her marriage to Brad Pitt ended in 2005): "I've learned that you can get through things that hurt," she said. "My pain was real, but nothing will kill you. Nothing. People are unbelievable. We have such resilience."
Advertisement
4 of 6
September 2002
Aniston, 33, was still working on Friends when she appeared on our September 2002 cover in a Gaultier Paris dress. "I'm just so sad about Friends ending that I get all goosey and weepy thinking about it," she confessed. "It will have been nine years, which is longer than I've stayed with anything."
Advertisement
5 of 6
September 1999
Wearing just a bed sheet, Aniston talked about what being sexy meant to her. "Nobody thinks of themselves as sexy, really," the then 30-year-old star said. "Some days you go, 'Hey, I'm not doing too bad today.' But if you try to be sexy, you'll never be sexy."
Advertisement
6 of 6
January 1996
Appearing on her first ever InStyle cover, the Friends megastar was hitting the big screen in She's the One. Off-screen, she was ready for a makeover. "Yeah, I know, everyone loves it," Aniston sighed of her coveted "Rachel" cut. "But I'm sick of it and I don't know what I'll do, chop it off or grow it long."
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.