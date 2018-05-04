See Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley's Most Head-Turning Looks in Honor of May Fourth 

Daisy Ridley may be mastering the force in a galaxy far, far away, but here on Earth she's quickly become one of the brightest stars in the red carpet universe. While promoting both Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, she stepped out in a slew of dazzling looks, wearing everything from an edgy Mugler pantsuit to a sequined-and-star Mugler dress. The secret to her flawless looks? Her stylist Petra Flannery.

Since she began working with Flannery, who also styles stars like Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana, Ridley has started to take more fashion risks. “I’ve learned to open up a bit more and try things that I initially [question],” she said, adding that her style is simply “better with Petra.” But there are a few key elements toward which Ridley gravitates all on her own. “I tend to go for clean lines and block colors,” she said. “Just things that make me feel good.”

In honor of May Fourth, scroll down to see some of her best looks while promoting the Star Wars films, and May the Fourth be with you.