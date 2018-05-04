See Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley's Most Head-Turning Looks in Honor of May Fourth 

Karwai Tang / WireImage
Samantha Simon
May 04, 2018 @ 7:30 pm

Daisy Ridley may be mastering the force in a galaxy far, far away, but here on Earth she's quickly become one of the brightest stars in the red carpet universe. While promoting both Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, she stepped out in a slew of dazzling looks, wearing everything from an edgy Mugler pantsuit to a sequined-and-star Mugler dress. The secret to her flawless looks? Her stylist Petra Flannery.

Since she began working with Flannery, who also styles stars like Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana, Ridley has started to take more fashion risks. “I’ve learned to open up a bit more and try things that I initially [question],” she said, adding that her style is simply “better with Petra.” But there are a few key elements toward which Ridley gravitates all on her own. “I tend to go for clean lines and block colors,” she said. “Just things that make me feel good.”

In honor of May Fourth, scroll down to see some of her best looks while promoting the Star Wars films, and May the Fourth be with you. 

 

1 of 14 Carlos Tischler/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in Paco Rabanne on Nov. 20, 2017

Attending the Star Wars: The Last Jedi film premiere at Cinepolis Oasis Coyoacan in Mexico City, Mexico.

2 of 14 Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in Monse on Dec. 9, 2017

Posing for pictures at the premier of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

3 of 14 Karwai Tang / WireImage

Daisy Ridley in Calvin Klein on Dec. 12, 2017

Attending the the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. 

4 of 14 David M. Benett / WireImage

Daisy Ridley in Mugler on Dec. 13, 2017

Posing at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi photocall at Corinthia Hotel London.

5 of 14 VCG / Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in Prada on Dec. 20, 2017

Arriving at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. 

6 of 14 Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in Mary Katrantzou on Dec. 11, 2015

Arriving at a Star Wars: The Force Awakenspress conference in Urayasu, Japan.

7 of 14 Jun Sato/WireImage

Daisy Ridley in Chanel on Dec. 10, 2015

Attending a fan event for Star Wars: The Force Awakensin Tokyo, Japan.

8 of 14 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Daisy Ridley in Christian Dior on Dec. 9, 2015

Attending a press conference for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Seoul, South Korea.

9 of 14 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Daisy Ridley in Giambattista Valli Couture on Dec. 9, 2015

Attending a fan event for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Seoul, South Korea.

10 of 14 Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU

Daisy Ridley in Christian Dior on Dec. 3, 2015

Appearing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

11 of 14 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in David Koma on Dec. 2, 2015

Attending the Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" event in New York City.

12 of 14 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Daisy Ridley in Roksanda on Dec. 2, 2015

Appearing on Good Morning America alongside co-star John Boyega in New York City.

13 of 14 Dave Benett / Getty Images

Daisy Ridley in a gold sheath dress on Nov. 26, 2015

At the "Fashion Finds the Force" presentation in London, England.

14 of 14 Randy Holmes/ABC

Daisy Ridley in an embellished black dress on Nov. 23, 2015

Appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California.

