From Lip Balm to Leather Boots: See Actress Zoë Kravitz's Style Essentials

Zoë Kravitz was born with an exceptional style pedigree. The actress/model’s mother is actress Lisa Bonet and her father is rock icon Lenny Kravitz. Even with all that innate coolness and genetically-passed-down poise, Zoë still manages to bring her own brand of beautiful to her style.

Read on to find out her style philosophy and secret style weapon, plus, click through the gallery to see her current obsessions—ranging from Burt’s Bees balm to Chanel boots.

Your personal style in one word?Comfortable.

What should every woman own?Timeless pearl necklaces. Mine were handed down from my grandmother. You can wear them with everything from Ts to ball gowns.

What’s your shopping philosophy?If I’m lusting for something that costs more than $300, I’ll sleep on it. If I’m still thinking about it the next day, I’ll go back and buy it.

Your most recent splurge?Yummy Italian oxfords by Officine Creative. There’s something so sultry about wearing menswear shoes with a flirty dress.

Secret style weapon?If I’m wearing a skimpy top and can’t rock a bra with it, Fashion Fix apparel tape will secure my neckline and keep straps from sliding off my shoulders.

Favorite store?Hidden Treasures in Topanga, California, has the best vintage coats.

Best workout?I do Ballet Beautiful barre exercises three times a week. If you can’t make it to the studio, they offer online classes.

The jeans you live in?Siwy’s low-rise jeans feel like a second skin.

1 of 6 Egon Schiele

Fantasy purchase. . .

“A piece of art by Egon Schiele. There’s something really beautiful and honest about his work.”
2 of 6 Courtesy

My best beauty trick. . .

“Chanel’s liquid eyeliner is key for creating a cat eye. The long handle makes it easy to maneuver.”

Ligne Graphique de Chanel, $34; chanel.com.
3 of 6 Courtesy

Every season I buy. . .

“Made-to-order lingerie by Deborah Marquit ensures a perfect fit. I let the beautiful fluorescent colors peek through my sheer tops.”

Deborah Marquit Lace Underwire Demi-Cup bra, $225, deborahmarquit.com.
4 of 6 Courtesy

Go-to birthday gift. . .

“Little wallets by Alexander Wang. They’re small but luxurious, and the leather is so buttery.”

Alexander Wang Prism purses, leather, $175- $285, alexanderwang.com.
5 of 6 Courtesy

I’m obsessed with. . .

“These Chanel boots are conservative in the front but have awesome embellishments near the heels. They’re the perfect combo of classy and punk.”

Chanel, calfskin, $1,850, chanel.com.
6 of 6 Courtesy

Always in my makeup bag. . .

“YSL bronzer, Burt’s Bees lip balm, and MAC lipstick in Ruby Woo.”

YSL Terre Saharienne Matte bronzer, $50, yslbeautyus.com.

