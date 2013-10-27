Model and Cosmetic Creator Linda Rodin Shares Her Style Secrets

This is part of a feature that appeared in our October issue. For more stories like these, subscribe to InStyle now.

Linda Rodin is effortlessly chic, undeniably funky, and oozes cool. The stylist turned buzz-worthy cosmetics creator (and former model) is usually dressed in all black, which allows her incredible accessories and flawless skin to take center stage. The secret to Rodin's perfect complexion is Rodin Olio Lusso face oil --- or "perfect potion," as she likes to call it -- made from a blend of 11 essential oils derived from flowers and botanicals. Rodin first produced this formula to suit her own beauty needs, and needless to say, it looks like it's working wonders. We caught up with Rodin for the scoop on her makeup must-haves, shopping philosophy, and her biggest splurge-worthy purchase. (Hint: It was recommended to her by Adriana Lima!) Read on for Linda Rodin's tell-all.

What is the one piece every woman should own?Denim trousers can be dressed up with a sequined top, dressed down with a tee, or worn to work with a tailored jacket. My favorite pairs are by Balenciaga and Lanvin.

What's your shopping philosophy?Always go alone. You don't want to spend money on something you'll never wear because someone else thought it was fantastic.

What's your secret cheapie?Clairol's Shimmer Lights shampoo ($8, sallybeauty.com) makes my white hair whiter and blond hair blonder.

Biggest splurge?Braziilian hair straightening by Ze Pedro (917-584-5592), recommended to me by Adriana Lima. For six months I can go outside without having to worry about my curly hair exploding!

Must-have makeup?Neon pink lips. Perfecting my signature hue is a three-strep process. To give the color staying power, I use Moodmatcher ($3, moodmatcher.com) as a base stain then fill in my pout with a Make Up For Ever lip pencil ($19, sephora.com). The final touch: a swipe of By Terry lipstick in Pink Party ($49, beauty.com).

