Stylist to the Stars Leslie Fremar Shares Tips to Looking Effortlessly Chic

Jesse Grant/WireImage
Stylist Leslie Fremar is responsible for dressing a constellation of stars, including Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Julianne Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and just about everyone else who has appeared on our best-dressed lists. In her hands, celebs look polished but not stiff; dazzling, but effortless. In other words: exactly how we all want to look!

To help us make our dreams a reality, Leslie shared her red carpet style tips with InStyle. Read our interview with the celebrity stylist and then click through the gallery for her secrets to looking chic in an instant.

Your personal style in one word?Simple.

What’s the secret to great style?Understanding how to express yourself through your clothes. For example, there’s an ease to Reese Witherspoon’s way of dressing, which reflects her laid-back lifestyle.

Travel essential?A cashmere scarf always makes you look sharp. Plus, it doubles as a blanket.

Best workout?Flywheel cycling is the most satisfying thing you can do in 45 minutes.

Go-to birthday gift?Massages from the Shibui Spa in N.Y.C.’s Greenwich Hotel.

Daily beauty routine?Clarins oil hydrates without the heaviness of a cream. It’s made from 100-percent pure plant extracts.

For more style tips, be sure to follow Leslie on Twitter and Instagram. Now, check out her style essentials.

1 of 5 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

My trick for mixing patterns. . .

“Take a cue from Scarlett Johansson’s geometric ensemble and stick to a black-and-white palette, then add a pop of color with a shoe or a clutch.”

2 of 5 Courtesy

Each season I invest in. . .

“A Stella McCartney blazer. Stella wears a lot of blazers in her own life, so she has a good sensibility about how they should fit.”

Stella McCartney Sorbet Floris jacket, $1,645, in stores at Nuages, 970-925-6569.
3 of 5 Courtesy

Every woman should own. . .

“A timeless watch that you’ll wear forever and can pass on, such as a Cartier Tank.”

Cartier Tank Americaine watch, leather and 18kt rose gold, $13,200, cartier.us.
4 of 5 Courtesy

To look chic in an instant. . .

“Amazing boots can elevate your look, especially if you’re wearing a simple crewneck and black pants.”

Givenchy, eel skin, $1,550, luisaviaroma.com.
5 of 5 Courtesy

I’m obsessed with. . .

“Irene Neuwirth rings. I typically don’t wear jewelry, but I just got a cocktail style that is becoming my new signature.”

Irene Neuwirth, 18k yellow gold with rose-cut chrysoprase, $3,630, judithannjewels.com.

