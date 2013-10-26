Get Model Karlie Kloss' Style Secrets

This is part of a feature that appeared in our October issue. For more stories like these, subscribe to InStyle now.

Karlie Kloss is always one to give us style-envy—whether it be with her perfectly textured banged-bob or the way her mile-long legs look in anything she wears (on and off the runway). And while the 21-year-old jet-setting fashion model is busy opening and closing fashion shows (Jason Wu's Spring/Summer '14 show, anyone?), it’s no surprise that she picked up some fashion and beauty tips along the way. Here, Kloss dishes on her personal style, daily beauty routine, and more. Scroll down for a top model tell-all.

Your personal style in one word?Understated.

What's your trick for red-carpet dressing?Shake things up from time to time. For the Cannes Film Festival this year I wore a Louis Vuitton tuxedo, which was a departure for me because I'm used to wearing dresses.

What's your secret cheapie?I keep my nails clean and conditioned with Sally Hansen cuticle oil (ulta.com). It costs $8 at the drugstore.

What do you splurge on?Bliss spa does an oxygen facial ($165; blissworld.com) that is to die for. Be good to your skin—you'll wear it every day for the rest of your life.

Your formula for healthy hair?I take fish oil and a dietary supplement called Viviscal (viviscal.com). It's all natural and very nourishing.

Daily beauty routine?I like a fresh face, so to get a dewy glow I use Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair ($62; esteelauder.com), then apply Laura Mercier's tinted moisturizer ($43; lauramercier.com), which is a foundation and lotion in one.

Click to see Karlie's picks for her favorite accessory, the one item every woman should own, what she can't live without, and more.