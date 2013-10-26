Get Model Karlie Kloss' Style Secrets

Karlie Kloss is always one to give us style-envy—whether it be with her perfectly textured banged-bob or the way her mile-long legs look in anything she wears (on and off the runway). And while the 21-year-old jet-setting fashion model is busy opening and closing fashion shows (Jason Wu's Spring/Summer '14  show, anyone?), it’s no surprise that she picked up some fashion and beauty tips along the way. Here, Kloss dishes on her personal style, daily beauty routine, and more. Scroll down for a top model tell-all.

Your personal style in one word?Understated.

What's your trick for red-carpet dressing?Shake things up from time to time. For the Cannes Film Festival this year I wore a Louis Vuitton tuxedo, which was a departure for me because I'm used to wearing dresses.

What's your secret cheapie?I keep my nails clean and conditioned with Sally Hansen cuticle oil (ulta.com). It costs $8 at the drugstore.

What do you splurge on?Bliss spa does an oxygen facial ($165; blissworld.com) that is to die for. Be good to your skin—you'll wear it every day for the rest of your life.

Your formula for healthy hair?I take fish oil and a dietary supplement called Viviscal (viviscal.com). It's all natural and very nourishing.

Daily beauty routine?I like a fresh face, so to get a dewy glow I use Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair ($62; esteelauder.com), then apply Laura Mercier's tinted moisturizer ($43; lauramercier.com), which is a foundation and lotion in one.

My Style Icon...

"The elegant Christy Turlington proves that style isn't about what you wear but how you wear it."
Every woman should own...

"A bra that accentuates her natural shape. Victoria's Secret lace bralettes are unlined and simple yet supportive and sexy."

Lace braclette, Victoria's Secret, $25; victoriassecret.com.
My favorite accessory...

"Cartier's Juste un Clou bracelet. I rock it every day, whether I'm wearing a T-shirt or a ball gown."

18kt gold Juste un Clou bracelet, Cartier, $6,850; cartier.com.
The jeans I live in...

"At 6-foot-1, I've always struggled to find pants that fit my height, so I created a line for Frame Denim with extremely long inseams-40 inches!"

Forever Karlie jeans, Frame Denim, $209; at Ron Herman.
My beauty essentials...

"Oribe's Maximista Thickening Spray is great for volumizing short strands. Spray it on damp hair, then add texture using Conair's curling wand."

Conair You Curl Wand, $30; ulta.com.
Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray, $28; oribe.com.
I can't live without...

Repetto ballet flats. Growing up I took ballet lessons, and now I keep a pair of these comfy slippers in my bag to change into when I'm running between fashion shows."

Flora ballet flats, $310; at Leelee, 210-832-0066.
My jet-setter look...

"There's nothing more sophisticated than a lady boarding a plane with her Louis Vuitton luggage."

Monogram Canvas Zephyr 55, Louis Vuitton, $3,450; louisvuitton.com.

