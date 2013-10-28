Designer Jonathan Anderson Shares His Style Secrets

This is part of a feature that appeared in our October issue. For more stories like these, subscribe to InStyle now.

Jonathan Anderson, soon to be a household name, creates the most covetable looks for his J.W. Anderson label, and his infectious collections are arguably one of the year's most anticipated. As expected, his spring/summer 2014 collection got everyone talking this past September after it hit a London runway. Still, Anderson is far from new to the scene: His first womenswear collection was introduced for autumn/winter 2011-12, and he also had a hand in designing a capsule collection at Versus, Versace's little sister label. We caught up with the designer because, like everyone else, we want to know more. Read on for his top secret tell-all.

Your personal style in one word?Easy.

What should every woman own?Classic black moccasins are ideal for adding edge to a look. Wear them with simple tuxedo trousers that reveal just a hint of ankle.

The secret to mixing classic with trendy?If you're sporting a seasonal piece, such as a pair of chic ruffled shorts, ground it with a basic that you've had forever, like a chunky sweater.

Favorite shopping site?Modaoperandi.com lets you pre-order collections as soon as they hit the runway, months before they're available in stores.

Travel necessity?Sour Jelly Belly candy. We only have tiny boxes in the U.K., so when I'm stateside, I buy giant bags.

