Blogger and Interior Designer Aimee Song Shares Her Style Secrets

Aimee Song is not only one of the web's favorite fashion bloggers, but also a sought-after interior designer. So it's no surprise then that when we asked her to share her style secrets, she included home tips and tricks, too. Song dished to us on the simplest way to update a room and how she organizes her closet -- and trust us, her answers are sanity-saving! Song, one of the Most Glam Selfies nominees in our first-ever Social Media Awards, also let us in on a few simple tricks to scoring the best snapshots. First up, she suggests you do a background check. "Stand so the light source is behind you," she says. "The result will be a flattering golden glow." Aimee's fail-safe trick? "Play up your best asset. If you have a great profile, show it." Scroll down for more from one of our favorite bloggers.

What's the secret to great style?Knowing what works for your shape. I like high-waist bottoms because they make my legs look longer.

How do you organize your closet?Everything is color coordinated, from dresses to tees. I have a cubbie for each hue, which makes things easier to find.

What's a simple way to update a room?Table lamps are the perfect accent. Place them atop a tray next to a candle or a stack of magazines to add height and texture.

Coolest app for traveling?Truphone is super cheap for making calls internationally on Wi-Fi.

The key to hosting a memorable party?Serve macaroons from L.A.'s Bottega Louie (213-802-1487).

