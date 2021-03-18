These $14 Fuzzy Walmart Slippers Are Just as Comfortable as My $150 Ones

Since working from home over the last year, my Birkenstock collection has received a whole lot of love. No style has taken more of a hit than my Arizona shearling sandals, which quickly transitioned from once-in-a-while wear to daily shoe of choice for the commute from the bedroom to the living room.
That means that my once-plush celebrity-approved slides have seen better days. And as much as I love them, spending another $150 to replace a shoe that hardly leaves my home didn't feel like the smartest move. But lucky for me, I was rewarded for procrastinating on that purchase: I found a pair that's just as stylish and comfortable for only $14.
I initially spotted the Secret Treasures Faux Fur Slippers on a friend at a distance and assumed they were Ugg slides, another celebrity-approved pair. When she told me that they were actually a recent impulse purchase from Walmart, my curiosity was piqued. Immediately heading online to find them for myself, I discovered the faux fur sandals come in five colors. And even though I gravitate toward leopard print like a moth does to a flame, I decided to go with the classic ivory since it more closely resembled my fallen Birks.
I would be lying if I said I wasn't a bit skeptical about whether sandals this cheap would actually be comfortable, but that all went away when they arrived and I slipped my feet in. Much like my Birkenstocks, this hidden gem of a shoe didn't require a break-in period for them fit like a glove. As soon as I slid them on, the arch support felt familiar, and their plush faux fur-covered two-band upper design felt just as cozy and supportive as the ones on my retired slides.
I only bought them in January, and I've been wearing them so much that they, too, have seen better days. But since they're only $14, adding a few pairs to my cart at the same time is always an option. Because even though working from home may not be forever, my affinity for comfortable footwear isn't going anywhere. Below, check out all five colors of the $14 faux fur slippers I swapped my pricier ones for.