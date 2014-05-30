13 Orange Must-Haves to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe

Kelsey Glein
May 30, 2014

Make your wardrobe pop with a burst of this season's trendiest hue—orange! The vibrant color, which appeared on a multitude of spring/summer runways, including Narciso RodriguezHermèsChristian Dior, and Carolina Herrera, is the perfect way to spice up any summer ensemble.

To pull off the fresh take on this bold color, pair orange pieces with modern neutrals and textured fabrics, which complement items in the solid shade. Another key to perfecting your orange look is finding garments in the right shape, which is crucial to making the wow-worthy color suitable for work. Focus on finding a sophisticated silhouette—like the Joseph sleeveless dress pictured above—to keep your look chic while still bright and fun.

Not ready to don a tangerine frock just yet? Go for a statement accessory in the color, like a pair of Schutz lace-up gladiator sandals or an eclectic Kenneth Cole stone ring. Better yet, swipe on an eye-catching nail color in the hue, like Orly's polish in Tropical Pop.

Inject some orange into your wardrobe and shop 13 orange must-haves in our gallery now!

1 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Joseph

$645; at Joseph, 212-535-2503
2 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Orly

Polish in Troical Pop, $9; orlybeauty.com
3 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Express

$60; express.com
4 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Schutz

$220; schutz.com
5 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Make Up For Ever

Powder Blush in No.18, $21; sephora.com
6 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Kenneth Cole

$35; kennethcole.com
7 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Sheila Johnson Collection

$395; sheilajohnsoncollection.com
8 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Reed Krakoff

$950; reedkrakoff.com
9 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

CC Skye

$188; ccskye.com
10 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Giorgio Armani

Blush in No. 300, $52; giorgioarmanibeauty.com
11 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Coach

$158; macys.com
12 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Suboo

$215; suboousa.com
13 of 13 Time Inc Photo Studio

Boots No7

High Shine Lip Crayon in Tickle, $10; target.com

