13 Orange Must-Haves to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe

Make your wardrobe pop with a burst of this season's trendiest hue—orange! The vibrant color, which appeared on a multitude of spring/summer runways, including Narciso Rodriguez, Hermès, Christian Dior, and Carolina Herrera, is the perfect way to spice up any summer ensemble.

To pull off the fresh take on this bold color, pair orange pieces with modern neutrals and textured fabrics, which complement items in the solid shade. Another key to perfecting your orange look is finding garments in the right shape, which is crucial to making the wow-worthy color suitable for work. Focus on finding a sophisticated silhouette—like the Joseph sleeveless dress pictured above—to keep your look chic while still bright and fun.

Not ready to don a tangerine frock just yet? Go for a statement accessory in the color, like a pair of Schutz lace-up gladiator sandals or an eclectic Kenneth Cole stone ring. Better yet, swipe on an eye-catching nail color in the hue, like Orly's polish in Tropical Pop.

Inject some orange into your wardrobe and shop 13 orange must-haves in our gallery now!

