It's all about color this season, with a palette ranging from natural, earthy tones to neon brights. First up: Bold prints, from splashy floral to in-your-face plaids. Being sharp is what it's all about for fall, so help keep your colorful clothes looking as new as the day you bought them with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which helps protect colors as you wash with it.
Steel grey, sandy beige, cool ivory - barely-there tones make an appearance, too, mainly in casual wear in natural fibers. Mix up textures; pair a shiny silk camisole with a bulky cardigan or rough twill trousers; wear a soft cardigan with a tough, studded belt or big zipper. Fading in neutral colors can be even more noticeable, however, so be sure to give these items the Tide TOTALCAREamp#153; treatment, which helps preserve color when washing.
Earth Mamas, you'll love the russets, rich browns and dark greens this fall, on everything from chunky sweaters to long shorts. Mix and match them, or wear a single color in many ways for a body-lengthening, artsy look. Remember when washing to keep similar rich colors together, lest they run on to their pastel sisters.
Big shoulders, studded accessories - did somebody say 1980's? Yes, and the neon brights are back, too. Work them in as tights - striped are nice - scarves, or as a bright jacket or coat on an otherwise soberly colored ensemble.
Is it green? Is it yellow? Who cares - it's hot! Chartreuse is the new "it" color for fall and winter of '09, and it's surprisingly easy to wear. Turn an everyday outfit from blah to pizzazz with a chartreuse bag or pair of pumps, a silk camisole, or bright scarf topping an all-black ensemble.
Layer on somber tones for a streamlined, chic city-girl look. Navy on black, with a touch of grey on a camisole or scarf, perhaps with an eggplant purple topper, black tights and high, high boots - you're ready for this fall and winter.
Did we say 1980's? Another fun decade, the 60s, shows up in tie-dye socks, tights, scarves sneakers and hats - anything but a sloppy t-shirt. We're talking sophisticated tie-dye here, in mainly muted colors and in graphic, cohesive patterns. Keep these eye-candy colors the way their designer intended by washing tie-dyed pieces with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, specially formulated to help protect your clothing's colors and to help fight stains.
