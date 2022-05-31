Winter Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker Is Refusing to Leave Her Go-To Winter Outfit Formula Behind for Spring
She wears the uncharacteristic pants more than anything else at this point.
Kim Kardashian's Plunging Leathery Dress and Matching Trench Is the Perfect Late Winter Outfit
Wear those final winter outfits before it's too warm.
Gigi Hadid Wore a Winter Coat Without Any Pants
And she still looked unrecognizable with her new bleached eyebrows.
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Strapless Jumpsuit in Winter, Thanks to This Genius Styling Trick
Strapless silhouettes aren't just for warm weather.
Nordstrom's Major Winter Sale Has Nearly 2,000 Incredible Deals on Designer Bags, Shoes, and More
We're talking hundreds to thousands of dollars in discounts.
Dua Lipa's Bundled-Up Winter Look Is a Major Mood
Layers upon layers, and more layers.
Rihanna Wore Open-Toe Heels Outside in the Middle of Winter
We're cold just looking at her.
Rihanna Just Turned This Winter Staple Into the Most Unexpected Maternity Statement Piece
Another day, another exposed bump 'fit.
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here With 38,000+ Deals on Ugg, Tory Burch, and More for Up to 60% Off
Halle Berry Flashed Her Underwear Beneath Her Winter Coat
This Oprah-Approved Lounge Set Is the Cozy Winter Essential I've Been Living In
I Exclusively Wear These Flattering Fleece-Lined Leggings From Amazon During the Winter
13 Times Selena Gomez's Winter Coats Made Us Say "Wow, That Looks So Freakin' Cozy"

We'd like one of each, please.

Hailey Bieber Demonstrated How to Stylishly Layer for Winter in L.A.
Supermodels Are Wearing These Summer Sandals With Socks for Winter, and They're on Sale for Just $80
You Have 30 Hours to Shop This Size-Inclusive Winter Fashion Collection on Amazon Before It Disappears
Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Wearing This Extremely Hated Winter Trend
Jennifer Garner Wore the Perfect Winter Boot by Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Brand
What 12 of Your Favorite Fitness People Are Wearing for Their Winter Workouts
We Found a $50 Version of the Celeb-Loved Winter Boots Supermodels Keep Wearing
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore This Over-the-Top Winter Accessory With an Unexpected Puffer Coat 
Jennifer Garner Wore the Affordable Winter Trend Sarah Jessica Parker and TikTok Also Love
Women Who Work Outside Road-Tested the Season's Cutest Winter Coats
Dua Lipa Wore a White Bikini in the Dead of Winter
Katie Holmes Wore the Stylish Winter Version of the KN95 Face Mask That Hollywood Stars Love
Amazon Has All the Comfortable and Affordable Loungewear You Need for Winter Hibernation
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Gave a Lesson in Coordinated Winter Style
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Loving From My Winter Clothing Haul
This Under-the-Radar Sale Has Hollywood's Go-To Winter Boots for as Little as $69
Dakota Johnson Just Made a Case For the Winter Crop Top
The Most Stylish and Comfortable Winter Boots I Own Are Miraculously Still on Sale, but Only for 48 More Hours
Selena Gomez Wore a Controversial Throwback Version of Hollywood's Favorite Winter Shoe
Amazon Dropped a Capsule Collection of Under-$70 Winter Fashion — but It's Only Available for 6 Hours
Katie Holmes Wore a Winter Coat From Amazon That's on Sale for $61 With Her Go-To $800 Loafers
Rihanna Wore an Extreme Miniskirt in the Dead of Winter
Amazon Shoppers Are Basing Their Entire Winter Wardrobe Around This Skirt and Sweater Set
Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Winter Getaway with Travis Barker
Of Course Supermodels Figured Out How to Make This Controversial Throwback Trend Work for Winter
