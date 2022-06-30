Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion The Best Summer Trends to Wear Right Now, According to Your Zodiac Sign Let the stars guide you to your cutest outfits of the season. By Lisa Stardust Lisa Stardust Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer who is known for her pop culture horoscopes. By adopting an organic approach to her astrology practice, you will find her frequently using herbalism in her magic. Stardust acts as a guide for clients to help navigate them through finances, relationships, and other important facets of life. She is the author of "Saturn Return Survival Guide" and "The Astrology Deck." InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Micro-minis, '80s glam — there's no shortage of fun fashion trends to wear for summer 2022. However, if you're still wondering which ones are worth investing in, and which designs are best suited to your personal style, you might want to turn to the stars. Think about it: you turn to astrology for relationship advice and even when picking out your nail color. Why wouldn't you want a little guidance from above when picking out a cute summer look? 10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022 Aligning your summer wardrobe to your zodiac sign does make a lot of sense. Much like color magic, certain styles will match your vibe, suit your personality traits, and help you radiate energy all season long. With the right match, you'll feel as though you can enhance your life and manifest your goals. So, what are you waiting for? Here's the summer trend to try, ASAP, according to your zodiac sign. This Easy Guide Is the Trick to Finding Your Signature Fashion Color Aries Getty Images Crop tops are ideal for sporty Aries. Reach for a mesh version or a cut-up old football jersey that are reclaimed and recycled, this way, you'll nail that laid-back athletic, chill vibe while still having fun under the summer sun. Taurus Getty Images Tauruses are known for their love of posh items, and this summer, they'll want to look to the past to get insight into current trends. It's best for the Bull too embrace '80s glam, including shoulder pads, sequins, and lace, which will ensure Taurus looks divine from now through September. Gemini Getty Images Colorblocked tops represent a dualistic nature, so it's no wonder why the twin star Gemini is drawn to this look. Alternatively, checkerboard print is another way for this sign to be a little extra this season. Either option will work well for Gemini, who will find resolve knowing that both sides of their personality are represented in their clothing choices. RELATED: 20 Eye-Catching Color Combinations to Wear Right Now Cancer Getty Images A polo dress isn't as conservative as it seems — at least not for the crab, who will update the classic '90s look by choosing vibrant, bright colors instead of basic hues, or at the very least, incorporate some texture. A bright pink, neon green, knit, or fishnet polo dress, complete with cute sandals, is the ultimate summer vibe. Leo Getty Images Y2K may be considered vintage these days, but the looks are so strong and sexy that even the proudest lion will want to adorn their bodies with sparkles, butterfly prints, and handkerchief halter tops this summer. Plus, odds are, the fearless and rambunctious Leo won't hold back from animal print attire, either, along with pleather and bustiers. Virgo Getty Images Leave it to this earth sign to make micro-minis seem sleek and versatile. Virgo will layer on different colors and fabrics with this statement piece, and since it'll allow them to play by their own rules and express their personal style, it'll quickly turn it into favorite summertime staple. RELATED: Since Miu Miu's Micro Mini Is Trending, Here Are 9 Pleated Skirt Outfits to Wear Now Libra Getty Images Since the cardinal air sign needs balance in all that they do, Libra will find that one-shoulder tops and dresses are the perfect summer trend to try this year. Not only is the new wave style is totally reminiscent of Blondie, it will remind Libra to find their equilibrium — even if it pushes them outside their comfort zone. Scorpio Getty Images Cutout dresses or jumpsuits a seductive way for Scorpio to flaunt their boldness and hotness this season. From outdoor activities to hosting a fun happy hour with friends, this look will work for it all. It can also be transformational from a daytime to evening, just like this metamorphic sign. Sagittarius Getty Images Sagittarius is the carefree exhibitionist of the zodiac, so naturally, they'll be drawn to showing some skin this season. The archer won't shy away from sheer clothing, and might even find it refreshing to wear these pieces while wildly running around (like the free birds they are) on summer's warmer days. RELATED: 8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists Capricorn Getty Images Capricorns, AKA sea-goats, have a fantastic nautical side (they're goats with fish tales who reside on earth and in water), so they'll likely find themselves longing to splash around in sailor-like clothes. For this reason, they'll get great use out of a Breton striped shirt, a timeless piece that can stay in their closet for years to come. Aquarius Getty Images The water-bearer will nail the vibrant, vintage look by rocking psychedelic prints all summer long. These designs allow Aquarius to express and embrace their unique personality, and opting for neon colorways will help them stand out in the crowd. Pisces Getty Images Regencycore is perfect for romantic Pisces, who will love frolicking in the grass with friends throughout the summer months. It's all about the long floral skirts and pearl chokers, which will help this sign to feel as if they're acting out a scene from Downton Abbey and Bridgerton. Lace gloves and personalized invitations, however, are totally optional.