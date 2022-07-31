Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion Out of Over 4,000 Summer Statement Tops on Amazon, These Are the 10 Best Styles Including tops and blouses for under $50. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 31, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Amazon/InStyle While it's easy to just throw on basic tees and tanks in the summer, it's nice to switch up your style with a statement top every now and then. And since Amazon has more than 4,000 tops and blouses to choose from, we narrowed it down to 10 under–$50 options with thousands of five-star ratings and glowing reviews. The list has something for every style, including sleeveless, short-sleeve, and one-shoulder options in a range of fabrics and patterns. Keep scrolling through to check out our summer statement top picks that'll spice up your outfits this season. Shop Summer Statement Tops: Miholl Flowy Lace Tank Top, $18 with coupon (Originally $25) SweatyRocks Sleeveless Space-Dye Knit Camisole, $20 Daily Ritual Georgette Camisole Top, $27 Goodthreads Fluid Twill Covered-Button Short-Sleeve Shirt, $28 The Drop Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt, $25 The Drop Brielle Contrast Stitched Cropped Tank, $25 Goodthreads One-Shoulder Fluid Twill Woven Top, $32 BB Dakota Summer Sunrise Top, $33 with coupon (Originally $69) The Drop Evelyn Cropped Square-Neck Bubble Top, $40 The Drop Annie Sweetheart Neckline Puff-Sleeve Smocked-Back Top, $45 Starting off with a $20 find, this sleeveless space-dye knit top is the perfect accent piece to style with a simple pair of shorts or jeans. It comes in 24 colors, each with a high neckline and spaghetti straps that tie in a criss-cross pattern in the back. One shopper who wears a 34DD bra size said it's "soft, comfortable, and supportive enough for me to not wear a bra." Courtesy Shop now: $20; amazon.com If you prefer more coverage, go for this Goodthreads short-sleeve blouse, which comes in both summer-ready patterns and solid colors. It's made from drapey viscose, and it has flutter sleeves, a V-neckline, and fabric-covered buttons down the front. As a reviewer pointed out, you can "dress [it] up or down for work or a night out." Courtesy Shop now: $28; amazon.com For a more casual option, this puff-sleeve T-shirt from The Drop puts a trendy twist on a classic style. It comes in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X, and it's made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex. Plus, a shopper said it's "super flattering to my arms without being overly puffy." It'll look great tucked into everything from high-waisted jean shorts to a flowy mini skirt. Courtesy Shop now: $25; amazon.com For a fun and flirty look, grab this BB Dakota eyelet tank top that comes in lilac and orange. It has tons of beautiful details, including ruffled straps, lace across the neckline, an eyelet pattern throughout the torso, and buttons down the front. Wear it with a pair of jean shorts and white sneakers and you're ready to take on a summer day. Courtesy Shop now: $33 with coupon (Originally $69); amazon.com If you're ready to bring the drama, this blouse from The Drop has it all — short puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a floral print. The crop top is made from 100 percent cotton, and it has elastic shirring on the back for a comfortable fit. One shopper, who referred to the shirt as a "flattering, feminine summer blouse," said it's "great for a summer evening get-together." Courtesy Shop now: $45; amazon.com With many weeks of summer left to go, treat yourself to a statement blouse or two to spice up your seasonal 'fits. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit