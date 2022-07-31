Out of Over 4,000 Summer Statement Tops on Amazon, These Are the 10 Best Styles

Including tops and blouses for under $50.

Summer Statement Tops
While it's easy to just throw on basic tees and tanks in the summer, it's nice to switch up your style with a statement top every now and then. And since Amazon has more than 4,000 tops and blouses to choose from, we narrowed it down to 10 under–$50 options with thousands of five-star ratings and glowing reviews.

The list has something for every style, including sleeveless, short-sleeve, and one-shoulder options in a range of fabrics and patterns. Keep scrolling through to check out our summer statement top picks that'll spice up your outfits this season.

Starting off with a $20 find, this sleeveless space-dye knit top is the perfect accent piece to style with a simple pair of shorts or jeans. It comes in 24 colors, each with a high neckline and spaghetti straps that tie in a criss-cross pattern in the back. One shopper who wears a 34DD bra size said it's "soft, comfortable, and supportive enough for me to not wear a bra."

If you prefer more coverage, go for this Goodthreads short-sleeve blouse, which comes in both summer-ready patterns and solid colors. It's made from drapey viscose, and it has flutter sleeves, a V-neckline, and fabric-covered buttons down the front. As a reviewer pointed out, you can "dress [it] up or down for work or a night out."

For a more casual option, this puff-sleeve T-shirt from The Drop puts a trendy twist on a classic style. It comes in seven colors and sizes XXS through 5X, and it's made from a soft and stretchy blend of cotton and spandex. Plus, a shopper said it's "super flattering to my arms without being overly puffy." It'll look great tucked into everything from high-waisted jean shorts to a flowy mini skirt.

For a fun and flirty look, grab this BB Dakota eyelet tank top that comes in lilac and orange. It has tons of beautiful details, including ruffled straps, lace across the neckline, an eyelet pattern throughout the torso, and buttons down the front. Wear it with a pair of jean shorts and white sneakers and you're ready to take on a summer day.

If you're ready to bring the drama, this blouse from The Drop has it all — short puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a floral print. The crop top is made from 100 percent cotton, and it has elastic shirring on the back for a comfortable fit. One shopper, who referred to the shirt as a "flattering, feminine summer blouse," said it's "great for a summer evening get-together."

With many weeks of summer left to go, treat yourself to a statement blouse or two to spice up your seasonal 'fits.

This Amazon Brand Low-Key Has the Best Office Clothes — All Under $100
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love
Amazon Easter Dresses
5 Spring-Ready Easter Dresses From Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holiday
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon’s Style Section
