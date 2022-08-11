Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion The Sleeveless Romper That's "Breezy on Hot Summer Days" Is Going for 28% Off at Amazon It comes out to just $23. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you spend more time than you'd like to admit staring at your closet each morning trying to figure out an outfit for the day, we have a solution for you. One-and-done rompers take the stress out of getting dressed since all you have to do is add accessories, and Amazon shoppers especially love this sleeveless style that's on sale for just $23. The popular one-piece outfit comes in 21 colors and patterns and is made from a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex. It has a scoop neckline in both the front and back with subtle draping underneath, adjustable spaghetti straps, and convenient side pockets. Per reviews, the shorts hit around the mid-thigh area on most people. Courtesy Shop now: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com Depending on what you have planned for the last few weeks of summer, there are a ton of ways to style the romper. For a casual weekend day of hanging at home and running errands, throw on the short jumpsuit with a pair of comfy sneakers and a tote bag. If you're heading to the beach, the romper makes for a great swimsuit cover-up. And for a picnic or brunch with friends, wear it with a pair of flat sandals or wedges, a shoulder bag, and sun hat. Amazon Has a Secret Section With Over 5,000 Summer Jumpsuits and Rompers — Here Are the 15 Best In the reviews section, one shopper said the romper is "roomy and comfortable without being frumpy," while another person said they "get compliments" on it every time they wear it. A third reviewer called the romper "easy to wear and breezy on hot summer days," adding that they've already "bought a couple of colors." For $23, it's worth adding this versatile romper to your wardrobe. Shop more colors and patterns at Amazon, below. Courtesy Shop now: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit