The Sleeveless Romper That's "Breezy on Hot Summer Days" Is Going for 28% Off at Amazon

If you spend more time than you'd like to admit staring at your closet each morning trying to figure out an outfit for the day, we have a solution for you. One-and-done rompers take the stress out of getting dressed since all you have to do is add accessories, and Amazon shoppers especially love this sleeveless style that's on sale for just $23.

The popular one-piece outfit comes in 21 colors and patterns and is made from a blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex. It has a scoop neckline in both the front and back with subtle draping underneath, adjustable spaghetti straps, and convenient side pockets. Per reviews, the shorts hit around the mid-thigh area on most people.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Depending on what you have planned for the last few weeks of summer, there are a ton of ways to style the romper. For a casual weekend day of hanging at home and running errands, throw on the short jumpsuit with a pair of comfy sneakers and a tote bag. If you're heading to the beach, the romper makes for a great swimsuit cover-up. And for a picnic or brunch with friends, wear it with a pair of flat sandals or wedges, a shoulder bag, and sun hat.

In the reviews section, one shopper said the romper is "roomy and comfortable without being frumpy," while another person said they "get compliments" on it every time they wear it. A third reviewer called the romper "easy to wear and breezy on hot summer days," adding that they've already "bought a couple of colors."

For $23, it's worth adding this versatile romper to your wardrobe. Shop more colors and patterns at Amazon, below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $32); amazon.com