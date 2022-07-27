Vibrant Pink Is a Major Fashion Trend This Summer, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 at Amazon

If you typically wear neutral-colored clothes, the summer months are a great time to spice up your wardrobe. Even if you start with just a bright-colored handbag, you may find you have a bit more pep in your step. And this summer, vibrant, Barbie doll-pink clothes, shoes, and accessories are taking over the fashion world.

Amazon curated an entire section of pink summer fashion, including bold tops, shorts, dresses, handbags, and shoes — many of which are going for less than $50. Keep scrolling through to check out 10 Barbiecore-inspired picks from Amazon's pink summer fashion curation.

Shop Pink Summer Fashion Under $50:

A low-risk way to try out the pink fashion trend is by wearing a statement top, and this cowl-neck, silky cami from The Drop comes in the exact color we're looking for. It's made from a machine-washable blend of polyester and elastane, and has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit. You can wear it casually with a pair of denim cutoffs and sneakers, or dress it up with long jeans and heeled sandals for a night out.

Continuing with the silky theme, The Drop also makes bright shorts in the same fabric as the previously mentioned tank top. They have a high, elastic waistband with a drawstring, side pockets, and a mid-thigh-length hemline. Plus, if you're feeling bold, you can pair the shorts with the matching hot pink shirt for a full-on monochromatic pink look.

For those who prefer wearing dresses in the summer, check out this Amazon Essentials tiered midi. It has a square neckline with thick straps, an elastic waistband, side pockets, and a ruffled hemline. Given its bright-colored fabric, the dress would look great with a pair of simple white sneakers and a neutral handbag, making it super easy to put together an outfit.

Moving on to accessories, this faux-leather, croc-embossed mini handbag can be worn with either a top-handle or a crossbody strap. It has a foldover flap with a magnetic closure and enough space inside for your phone, wallet, and keys. If you're not ready to commit to neon pink clothes, a bold handbag is an understated way to try out the colorful trend.

When it comes to accent shoes, these hot pink strappy sandals are the way to go. They're made from smooth faux leather with square toes, padded footbeds, multiple narrow straps across the top, and wide, 2.6-inch heels. Whether you're wearing jeans and a tee or a flowy midi dress, these shoes will add the perfect pop of color to your look. And thanks to their chunky heels, you won't have to worry about them sinking into the grass.

There are still weeks of warm weather ahead of us, so now is the perfect time to stock up on vibrant pink fashion to live your best Barbie-inspired life for the rest of summer.