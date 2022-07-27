Fashion Seasonal Trends Summer Fashion Vibrant Pink Is a Major Fashion Trend This Summer, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 at Amazon Including bold clothes, shoes, and accessories. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If you typically wear neutral-colored clothes, the summer months are a great time to spice up your wardrobe. Even if you start with just a bright-colored handbag, you may find you have a bit more pep in your step. And this summer, vibrant, Barbie doll-pink clothes, shoes, and accessories are taking over the fashion world. Amazon curated an entire section of pink summer fashion, including bold tops, shorts, dresses, handbags, and shoes — many of which are going for less than $50. Keep scrolling through to check out 10 Barbiecore-inspired picks from Amazon's pink summer fashion curation. Shop Pink Summer Fashion Under $50: Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Sleeveless Muscle Tank Top, $21 Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress, $28 Core 10 All Day Comfort 9-Inch Bike Short, $28 The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Pull-On Loose-Fit Short, $40 The Drop Christy Cowl-Neck Silky Stretch Cami, $40 The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $40 (Originally $43) Goodthreads Relaxed-Fit Washed Linen Blend Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress, $44 The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $45 The Drop Marisol Long-Sleeve Ruffle Smocked Cropped Top, $45 The Drop Amelie Strappy Square-Toe Heeled Sandal, $50 A low-risk way to try out the pink fashion trend is by wearing a statement top, and this cowl-neck, silky cami from The Drop comes in the exact color we're looking for. It's made from a machine-washable blend of polyester and elastane, and has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit. You can wear it casually with a pair of denim cutoffs and sneakers, or dress it up with long jeans and heeled sandals for a night out. Courtesy Shop now: $40; amazon.com Continuing with the silky theme, The Drop also makes bright shorts in the same fabric as the previously mentioned tank top. They have a high, elastic waistband with a drawstring, side pockets, and a mid-thigh-length hemline. Plus, if you're feeling bold, you can pair the shorts with the matching hot pink shirt for a full-on monochromatic pink look. Courtesy Shop now: $38 (Originally $40); amazon.com For those who prefer wearing dresses in the summer, check out this Amazon Essentials tiered midi. It has a square neckline with thick straps, an elastic waistband, side pockets, and a ruffled hemline. Given its bright-colored fabric, the dress would look great with a pair of simple white sneakers and a neutral handbag, making it super easy to put together an outfit. Courtesy Shop now: $28; amazon.com Moving on to accessories, this faux-leather, croc-embossed mini handbag can be worn with either a top-handle or a crossbody strap. It has a foldover flap with a magnetic closure and enough space inside for your phone, wallet, and keys. If you're not ready to commit to neon pink clothes, a bold handbag is an understated way to try out the colorful trend. Courtesy Shop now: $40 (Originally $43); amazon.com When it comes to accent shoes, these hot pink strappy sandals are the way to go. They're made from smooth faux leather with square toes, padded footbeds, multiple narrow straps across the top, and wide, 2.6-inch heels. Whether you're wearing jeans and a tee or a flowy midi dress, these shoes will add the perfect pop of color to your look. And thanks to their chunky heels, you won't have to worry about them sinking into the grass. Courtesy Shop now: $50; amazon.com There are still weeks of warm weather ahead of us, so now is the perfect time to stock up on vibrant pink fashion to live your best Barbie-inspired life for the rest of summer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit