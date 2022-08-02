Amazon’s Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This “Super Cute and Flattering” 2-Piece Shorts Set That’s 30% Off

Whether you're working from home, enjoying a leisurely weekend day, or running errands, a two-piece set takes the pressure off getting dressed. Rather than searching for items in your closet that go together, you can just throw on a matching outfit for an instantly cute and comfortable look. And Amazon shoppers are especially fans of this ribbed tank top and shorts set from Lingswallow that's on sale for up to 30 percent off.

Available in seven colors and sizes small through extra-large, the two-piece set comes with a cropped, high-neck tank top and high-waisted shorts with an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring, and side pockets. Both pieces are made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex that a shopper called "super comfortable" and "soft" — it's no wonder the set has earned a spot as an Amazon best-seller.

Given its simple silhouette, this two-piece outfit can be styled with many shoes and accessories. If you're on the move, throw on a pair of white sneakers and a crossbody purse. To hang out (and maybe take a nap) at home, wear the pieces with your favorite slippers and a zip-up sweatshirt. You can even dress up the outfit with flat sandals, a denim jacket, and a shoulder bag.

In the reviews section, one shopper called the set their "go-to outfit after a long day at work," since it's "cute and comfy." A second reviewer said it's their "new favorite thing to wear," while a third person confirmed it's "surprisingly good quality" for the low price point. Another shopper, who called the set "super cute and flattering," recommended ordering it a size up if you prefer loose-fitting shorts.

Between its stylish look, cozy fabric, and positive customer feedback, this tank top and shorts set is truly a no-brainer. Just be sure to grab a color (or two) while it's still on sale for up to 30 percent off at Amazon.

