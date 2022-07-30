The 15 Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Most This Summer

While summer may feel like it's flying by, we still have over a month of warm weather to look forward to. That means there's still time to give every part of your home, from your closet to your beauty cabinet, a sunny refresh. If you're not sure where to start, you can see what Amazon shoppers are loving this season in the site's Customers' Most-Loved Section, which is full of top-rated seasonal products.

This summer, the most-loved storefront features hundreds of warm weather fashion, beauty, and home finds with thousands of glowing reviews. To make your shopping experience easier, we rounded up the best 15 can't-miss clothes, accessories, skincare products, and kitchen items to shop — all for less than $50.

Customer-Loved Summer Fashion

In the most-loved fashion section, you'll find tons of breezy summer styles including dresses, flattering swimsuits, comfy sandals, and of course, trendy sun hats and sunnies.

It's always important to protect your skin from the sun, but especially during the blazing summer months. Amazon shoppers are particularly loving the Furtalk straw hat for that extra protection, calling it equal parts "cute and practical." It's available in 10 color combinations and sizes small through large. The best part? You can fold it in half and throw it in your bag, making it easy to take it with you wherever you go.

Shop now: $18 (Originally $36); amazon.com

After you add the hat to your cart, check out this cute, on-sale midi dress that'd work perfectly with it. Available in a whopping 37 colors and patterns, the fit-and-flare dress has a straight neckline, functional buttons down the front, and adjustable spaghetti straps. One shopper said the shape of the dress is "very flattering," while a second person confirmed you can "dress it up with some jewelry or dress it down with a jean jacket."

Shop now: $26 (Originally $43); amazon.com

Customer-Loved Summer Beauty Products

The beauty section has everything you need to keep your hair and skin cool, hydrated, and protected during extreme heat, including claw clips, makeup setting spray, sunscreen, lotion, and self-tanner.

A high-quality setting spray that will keep your makeup in place when you sweat is key during the hot days. Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray is vegan, cruelty-free, and waterproof — it promises to keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours at a time. A reviewer called it a "holy grail product," since it's the only thing that "keeps [their] makeup from smudging under [their] mask."

Shop now: $28 (Originally $33); amazon.com

Another popular beauty product on the list is the fan-favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, which "smells like heaven," according to a shopper. Made from a blend of cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil, the moisturizer smoothes, moisturizes, and tightens your skin, which is exactly the kind of TLC it needs after a day out in the sun.

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

Customer-Loved Summer Home Finds

A simple way to brighten up your kitchen for summer? Fun dish towels. Amazon shoppers love this lemon-themed set, which comes with four 100 percent cotton towels — each one has a slightly different pattern. One reviewer called them "so cheerful," while another shopper said they are "good quality and absorb well for drying dishes."

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

It wouldn't be summer without an ice cold beverage, and the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker helps you make Starbucks-quality coffee drinks at home. The package comes with a durable pitcher and a mesh filter, so all you have to do is add in coffee grounds, fill the pitcher with cold water, and put it in the refrigerator overnight to work its magic. A shopper confirmed it's "easy to use and makes great cold brew."

Shop now: $35 (Originally $38); amazon.com