Amazon's Light and Airy Clothing Storefront Is Full of Linen Pieces to Help You Beat the Heat

Prices start at $35.

By
Eden Lichterman
Published on July 28, 2022

Linen Summer Fashion
Photo: Getty Images

Depending on where you live, you may have been experiencing extremely hot weather over the past couple of weeks. On those days when the temperature feels particularly unbearable, there's only one acceptable fashion choice: linen clothing. Luckily, Amazon has an entire section of light and airy linen clothes to keep you cool during the heatwave, and we rounded up a selection of breezy tops, shorts, pants, and dresses, starting at $35.

Shop Airy Linen Clothing:

The easiest way to stay cool is with a linen dress, like this Goodthreads tiered mini. Available in 20 colors and patterns, the peasant-style dress has a V-neckline, short flutter sleeves, two tiers in the skirt, and side pockets. According to one person, it has a "flattering cut" and is made from "high-quality" fabric that's "not too wrinkly." Plus, it can "easily be dressed up or down."

Linen fashion curation
Courtesy

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

You can also go for a linen top and bottoms set, like this short-sleeve top with matching high-waisted shorts. The top has puffy sleeves and functional buttons down the front, while the shorts have an elastic, paper bag waist and side pockets. Wear the pieces together for an easy one-and-done outfit that a shopper called "the most adorable combo," or style them separately with other items in your wardrobe.

Linen fashion curation
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Linen fashion curation
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

For a classic look, grab this long-sleeve linen button-down shirt that you can wear alone or layer over a top or a dress. It comes in four colors, including three neutral tones and a pastel lilac option, and it's designed to have an oversized fit with drop shoulders and a single chest pocket. One reviewer said it's "hard to find good linen," and the fabric on this shirt "wasn't cheap at all."

Linen fashion curation
Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

If you want to live your best coastal grandmother life, go for these wide-leg, pull-on linen pants. They have an elastic waistband and side pockets that are lined with a blend of cotton and polyester. Style the pants with a loose tee and a pair of flat sandals, and which will give you an elevated look but make you feel like you're wearing pajamas.

Linen fashion curation
Courtesy

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

While we can't control the weather, we can control how we dress for it. Check out Amazon's linen clothing storefront and stock up on breezy pieces that'll keep you feeling cool this summer.

