Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%

We've somehow made it to August, and that means the last six weeks of summer are about to fly by. Before the season officially ends next month, Amazon launched an end-of-summer sale so you can make your final warm-weather purchases for less. And we rounded up 30 of the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals for up to 74 percent off.

The list includes discounts from fan-favorite brands like Levi's, Adidas, Sam Edelman, and Staud. Whether you're in the market for new sweats, a flowy dress, sneakers, sandals, or a versatile handbag, you'll likely find it here at a discounted price. Below, check out our picks from Amazon's end-of-summer sale, starting at just $8.

Shop End-of-Summer Amazon Clothing Deals:

From loungewear to jeans to dresses, the clothing section is packed with fashionable pieces for a range of occasions — all for under $45.

We're starting off strong with Levi's button-front denim skirt that's on sale for just $20 — a whopping 60 percent off its original price. It comes in four washes, including two blue and one white shade, plus a plaid pattern, and sizes 24 through 32. You can wear it now with a tank top and sandals, and into the fall with a cropped sweater and boots.

Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (Originally $50); amazon.com

At an even bigger discount, this Theory T-shirt is going for 70 percent off, coming in at just $23. Available in three colors, the tee is made from 100 percent cotton with a crew neckline and a slim silhouette. It'll look great on its own with a pair of jeans, or you can use it as a layering piece under a blazer or jacket once the weather cools down.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Shop End-of-Summer Shoe Deals:

In the shoe sale department, you'll find all the under-$100 sneakers and sandals you need to finish out the summer in style.

It doesn't get more classic than the white Reebok Princess Sneakers, and right now you can get them for $35. They have a faux-leather upper with ventilation holes for optimal breathability, padded footbeds, and rubber outsoles. Wear them casually with denim cutoffs and a T-shirt, or dress them up with a pair of trousers and a tight-fitting top.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

For more formal affairs, consider these Franco Sarto espadrille wedges for 60 percent off. Available in 23 colors and patterns, the sandals have a leather band across the toes, a leather ankle strap with an adjustable hook-and-loop closure, and a 3-inch woven heel. Throw them on with a dress for an evening out, and your feet will feel comfy and supported all night long.

Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Shop End-of-Summer Accessory Deals:

No look is complete without a few accessories to tie it all together, and Amazon's end-of-summer discounts have you covered with jewelry, hats, sunglasses, and handbags, starting at $39.

Putting the final touches on an outfit can be as simple as wearing a new pair of earrings. The Shashi Claire Studs are a classic option that will match virtually anything in your closet. The donut-shaped studs have a polished gold finish and three crystal embellishments on each. Wear them alone or with additional dainty gold earrings (if you have more piercings) for a timeless look.

Courtesy

Shop now: $39 (Originally $56); amazon.com

This is your last chance to rock a raffia handbag for a while, so we recommend making the most of it with the Staud Tommy Bag while you can get it for half the price. The shoulder bag has a floral design that combines woven raffia and colorful beads, along with leather piping around both the strap and the body of the purse. Plus, it has a foldover flap with a magnetic snap, so your belongings will stay safe and secure inside.

Courtesy

Shop now: $198 (Originally $395); amazon.com