Amazon's Designer Fashion Outlet Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Including Prada Sunglasses for 51% Off

August 5, 2022

Amazon designer outlet deals
If you've been itching to update your wardrobe recently, but don't want to spend tons of money, allow us to let you in on a little secret. Amazon regularly updates its designer outlet section with heavily discounted brand-name clothes, shoes, and accessories, and we found 15 deals that are simply too good to pass up.

The list includes everything from casual athleisure and sneakers to formal dresses and heeled sandals from brands like Ugg, Sweaty Betty, Vince, and Prada — and the best part is that prices start at just $35 and don't exceed $153. Below, check out the 15 best designer fashion deals to shop at Amazon this weekend.

Shop Designer Clothing Deals:

Whether you're in the market for a new pair of bike shorts or you're looking for a mini dress for the last few weeks of summer, the designer clothing outlet has it all at a major discount.

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and you especially can't miss out on a 45-percent-off deal from a brand that Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Jessica Alba all love. These Sweaty Betty high-waisted, three-quarter-length leggings are the perfect pants for transitional summer-to-fall weather, and they're on sale for $60. They're made from a blend of polyester and elastane, and they have side pockets and exposed seams. Throw them on with a simple tank and a cropped sweatshirt, and you're ready to tackle the day.

Amazon designer outlet deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $43 (Originally $84); amazon.com

Shop Designer Shoe Deals:

Both sandals and sneakers are on sale in the shoe section, so you can stock up on cute and affordable footwear for a range of occasions.

Ugg makes so much more than just comfy winter boots, and these now-$65 espadrille sandals are an example of that. Available in three neutral colors, the sandals have a suede, knotted band across the top, a suede ankle strap with a metal buckle, padded footbeds, and woven details in the platforms. You can wear them casually with jeans and a tee or dress them up with a flowy dress. Plus, according to one shopper, they're so comfortable that they "feel like slippers."

Amazon designer outlet deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $65 (Originally $130); amazon.com

Shop Designer Accessory Deals:

The accessory selection certainly does not disappoint, with everything from Prada sunglasses to Ugg leather handbags going for up to 60 percent off.

It's not often you find a pair of Prada sunglasses for 51 percent off at Amazon, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this rare deal. The plastic glasses have oversized square frames with polarized gradient lenses and the brand's logo on the arms. One shopper confirmed they came with a "gorgeous Prada case" and a cleaning cloth, while another person said "they are so stylish, you'll be mistaken for a movie star."

Prada Sunglasses
Courtesy

Shop now: $153 (Originally $310); amazon.com

You won't find better prices than these for designer clothes, shoes, and accessories, so be sure to make your purchases before stock runs out.

