Spring Fashion Trends and Outfit Ideas

InStyle brings you the best outfit ideas and trends for Spring fashion, including inspiration from celebrities and tips from the experts.

Most Recent

Tabitha Brown's Target Collab Will Boost Your Mood — Especially Since Everything's Under $44
This colorful collection of clothing, swimwear, and accessories belongs in your summer wardrobe.
Kate Middleton's Violet Suit Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Spring Dressing
And she's jumping on the colorful suit trend.
I'm a Fashion Writer, and These 10 Items From Nordstrom Are Completing My Spring Wardrobe
These editor-approved staples are a must for the season.
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Fashion Sale, Including Paige Jeans for 49% Off
Plus, discounts from BB Dakota, Staud, and Reebok.
6 Spring Jacket Trends to Wear Now, While We Count Down the Days Until Summer
It's warm, but not that warm. Here's what stylists say to wear during this transitional season.
Katie Holmes Paired a Canadian Tuxedo With Supermodel Sandals for Spring
Is this our new seasonal uniform?
More Spring Fashion

Forget the Viral Tabby Bag: Coach Launched Another 'It' Bag for Spring That's Bound to Sell Out
It turns out florals for spring actually can be groundbreaking.
11,500+ Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This "Very Flattering" Spring Dress That Has Pockets
It’s on sale for $26.
Tory Burch's Secret Sale Is the Best Place to Buy Your Spring Wardrobe at a Discount
Amal Clooney Just Transformed This Timeless Fall Staple Into a Must for Spring 
You're Going to See These Handbag Styles Everywhere This Spring and Summer
Gabrielle Union Got a Head Start on Swimwear Season in a Bright Pink Thong Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Feel "Like a Princess" in This Versatile, Under-$40 Mini Dress

It's perfect for transitional spring weather.

All Spring Fashion Trends and Outfit Ideas

These Are the Best Bags to Shop for Spring 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Katie Holmes Is Looking Forward to the Return of This Quintessential Spring Trend
Kate Upton Shared the Under-$35 Amazon Dresses She's Adding to Her Cart This Spring
Selena Gomez Wore a $1,000 Gown With This Forgotten Spring Trend You Can Get for $98
Katie Holmes Never Leaves the House Without This One Spring Wardrobe Staple
This Department Store Is Low-Key One of the Best Places to Shop Affordable Spring Fashion
5 Spring-Ready Easter Dresses From Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holiday
The Brand Famous for the Colorful Spring Dresses Kelly Ripa Loves Launched Shoes at Nordstrom
Wear These 7 Colors If You're Hoping to Manifest Good Vibes This Spring
Prairie Dresses Are Going to be Everywhere This Spring, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
Heck Yes, It's Finally Sweatshirt and Shorts Season
These 10 Spring Fashion Trends Are Taking Over TikTok Right Now
10 Spring Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Premium Outlet — Including Half-Off Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Amazon's Best-Selling Denim Overalls Come in 40+ Washes and Start at Just $39
This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Dropped Spring-Perfect Pieces I'm Wearing All Season Long
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Under-$40 Athleisure for Spring and Summer
Addison Rae's Effortlessly Chic Grammy's Look Proves That Slip Dresses Are Perfect for Spring
Amazon Launched a Plus-Size Spring Fashion Guide — Here's What to Shop
10 Customer-Loved Spring Wedding Guest Dresses on Amazon for Under $150
Katie Holmes Styled Her Spring Dress With a Practical Staple She Always Carries in Her Purse
11 Sophisticated Pieces to Buy From This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand's Spring Collection
Jennifer Lopez Offered a Chic Take on the Classic Blue Jean
This Spring Is All About Colorful Statement Tops, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
Supermodels Are Bringing Back This Practical Sneaker-and-Legging Combo for Spring
Amazon Named Colorful Sandals a Major Trend for Spring
