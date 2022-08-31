This Customer-Loved Amazon Brand Just Dropped a New Fall Sweater — and It's Already Topping the Charts

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, the countdown to fall is officially on. You may still be sweating in the summer heat, but cooler weather will be here before you know it, and it's never too early to start stocking up on cozy clothing. That's why this just-launched mock-neck sweater from Zesica has already earned a spot as a number-one new release on Amazon.

Zesica is one of those brands that consistently releases high-quality, customer-loved pieces. Its sleeveless maxi dress was popular this summer, and last winter, shoppers were loving this slouchy turtleneck sweater from the brand. It's no wonder the brand's latest knitwear release is already a hit.

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

Available in 13 colors, the sweater is made from a blend of viscose and nylon and comes in sizes small through extra-large. A few standout details include ribbing around the collar, cuffs, and hemline, as well as drop shoulders and subtle side slits. It's machine washable, but the brand recommends hanging it up to dry.

This versatile sweater can be styled for a variety of occasions. If you're hanging out at home or running errands, throw it on with a pair of leggings and sneakers for a comfy-cute look. For casual get-togethers or laid-back offices, wear the pullover with light-wash jeans and ankle boots. And if you want to dress it up for dinner or a more formal work day, wear the mock-neck pullover with black jeans and heeled boots.

Treating yourself to a new sweater or two is the perfect way to get in the fall spirit. Bring on the pumpkin spice lattes, colorful leaves, and crisp air. Below, shop more colorways of the new Zesica pullover sweater for $36 at Amazon.

