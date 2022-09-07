Amazon Shoppers Found the "Perfect Fall Sweater," and It's Up to 56% Off for a Limited Time

The cardigan comes in a variety of prints and patterns.

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on September 7, 2022 @ 05:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Cardigan Coat Outwear
Photo: Courtesy

If you tend to wear neutral colors in the fall, a patterned cardigan is an easy way to spice up your outfits. All you have to do is throw it on with a simple tee and a pair of jeans or leggings, and you're ready to head out the door. Amazon shoppers are convinced this cute Zesica cardigan is the "perfect fall sweater," and it's on sale starting at $24.

Available in 31 colors and patterns, the machine-washable sweater is made from a blend of viscose, nylon, and polyester. It has an open front, two side pockets, and a hemline that hits right below the hips on most people. You can choose from sizes small through XXL.

While most color choices are on sale to begin with, several are part of a limited-time lightning deal, meaning you only have a few hours to get those colorways for extra low prices. Normally $54, get the blue leopard print style for $24 right now or the fall-perfect green plaid one on sale for $25, while a khaki animal print option is just $30.

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater
Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $54); amazon.com

There are tons of ways to style a statement cardigan like the Zesica one. On the remaining warm weather days, bring along the sweater to throw over a T-shirt and shorts in case it gets chilly at night. And as we transition to fall, the cardigan will look great over everything from loungewear to jeans to office-appropriate dresses.

More than 12,600 Amazon shoppers have given the cardigan a five-star rating, and over 1,600 of them left glowing reviews. One said the sweater "fits well and is soft and comfortable," adding that they "receive compliments" every time they wear it. A second shopper said the "pattern is very cute and will go well with many outfits," while a third person confirmed "the print isn't too wild — just different enough to be flattering."

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Versatile Cardigans for Fall — Here Are Their Top 5 for Under $40

Whether you prefer leopard print, plaid, or a color-blocked print, you'll find a version of this statement sweater that suits your style. Shop more patterns of the Zesica cardigan on sale at Amazon, below.

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater
Courtesy

Shop now: $43 (Originally $54); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeves Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater
Courtesy

Shop now: $34 (Originally $54); amazon.com

