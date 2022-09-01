This Best-Selling Casual Dress on Amazon With 22,000+ Perfect Ratings Is Already 30% Off for Labor Day

You've almost made it to Labor Day weekend, so to get through the final stretch of the week, you might as well start shopping all of the early holiday sales. To no surprise, Amazon has already launched its Labor Day fashion sale, and it includes tons of customer-loved styles, like this bell-sleeve shift dress for 30 percent off.

The versatile mini is the best-selling casual dress on Amazon right now, with more than 22,000 five-star ratings. It comes in 45 colors and patterns and sizes XS through 3XL, and it's made from a blend of polyester and spandex. The popular dress has a V-neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a zipper closure.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

While it's marketed as a casual dress, this piece can be worn for a wide range of occasions. To dress it down, throw it on with a denim jacket, sneakers, and a crossbody bag. For an evening out, the dress would look great with strappy sandals and a jeweled clutch. In the fall, wear the shift dress with tights and boots. You can even style it for the office by adding blazer and loafers.

In the reviews section, a shopper confirmed the dress is "super cute and flattering," adding that it's "comfortable and easy to wear." Another person said it's "very well-made," since it's "lined and has a nice zipper." Plus, a third reviewer, who has the dress in two colors and is thinking about ordering more, said the dress "needs no iron at all after washing," so caring for the garment is a breeze.

When a piece of clothing has such an impressive amount of positive ratings and reviews, you know it must be good. Shop more colors and patterns of the shift dress at Amazon, below, while it's still on sale for Labor Day.

