Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This Best-Selling Blouse Is the "Perfect Fall Top"

It comes in floral patterns and solid colors.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Fall Blouse
Photo: Getty Images

When a piece of clothing becomes an Amazon best-seller, it usually has a few details that make it stand out — that could be a trendy design element, cozy fabric, or versatile silhouette. In the case of this popular long-sleeve blouse, shoppers are all about its lightweight and breathable material and flowy shape that allow it to transcend seasons.

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the best-selling Amazon tunic comes in both floral patterns and solid colors. It has a V-neckline, elastic cuffs, and a rounded hemline, which you can leave out or tuck into your bottoms. The body of the top is lined to prevent undergarments from showing through, but the billowy sleeves are sheer. Plus, it's completely machine washable, so you don't have to worry about hand-washing or setting it aside for dry cleaning on laundry day.

Amazon Fall Blouse
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $31); amazon.com

As you savor summer over the next few weeks, you can wear this breezy blouse with a pair of denim shorts and flat sandals, dress it up for an evening out with a mini skirt, heels, and a clutch, or wear it to work with trousers and loafers. And once cooler fall weather rolls around, the top would look great under a lightweight jacket with a pair of jeans and ankle boots. It's not often you can get so much use out of one $27 shirt.

In the comments section, more than 3,300 Amazon shoppers have given the blouse a five-star rating, and a few hundred left glowing reviews. One reviewer said it's "so much prettier in person," adding that the "print is beautiful and the fit is really flattering." Another shopper deemed it the "perfect fall top" for their wardrobe.

It's always a good idea to have a couple wear-with-anything blouses in your wardrobe, and this long-sleeve Amazon top certainly does the trick. Be sure to grab it on sale at Amazon now, so you can style it for the rest of summer and into fall.

Amazon Fall Blouse
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Amazon Fall Blouse
Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fall cardigans roundup
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Versatile Cardigans for Fall — Here Are Their Top 5 for Under $40
This “Super Flattering” Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It’s on Sale for $24
This "Super Flattering" Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It's on Sale for $24
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — from Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Lightweight sweaters for fall
Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Amazon lightweight jackets under $50
Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Amazon Summer Dress
Amazon's Best-Selling Dress Is a "Fantastic Transitional Piece" for Fall — and It's 40% Off
Amazon T-Shirt Dress
Amazon Shoppers "Get So Many Compliments" on This Best-Selling $24 T-Shirt Dress With Pockets
Amazon Romper
The Sleeveless Romper That's "Breezy on Hot Summer Days" Is Going for 28% Off at Amazon
Amazon’s Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This “Super Cute and Flattering” 2-Piece Shorts Set That’s 30% Off
Amazon's Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This "Super Cute and Flattering" 2-Piece Shorts Set That's 30% Off
AMZF Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top
This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours
Summer Statement Tops
Out of Over 4,000 Summer Statement Tops on Amazon, These Are the 10 Best Styles
Best Selling Amazon Dresses and Jumpsuits
Amazon's Best-Selling Jumpsuit Is "Comfy and Flattering" — and on Sale for 33% Off
Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This “Super Flattering” Puff Sleeve Top That’s Just $24
Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This "Super Flattering" Puff-Sleeve Top That's Just $23
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Fashion Amazon Buys
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Trendy Summer Tops — and Prices Start at $7
Personal shopper Coastal Grandmother Fashion Story
This $5 Amazon Feature Let Me Work With a Stylist to Build the Coastal Grandmother Wardrobe of My Dreams