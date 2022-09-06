Statement Sleeves Are Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Puff-Sleeve Sweaters for Less Than $50

Now that Labor Day is in the rearview mirror, it's officially time to start preparing for sweater weather. If you already have your simple, everyday knits covered, this is your sign to grab a few statement-sleeve options. Unsurprisingly, Amazon has tons of puff-sleeve sweaters and tops, and we found five under-$50 styles that are worth checking out.

The list includes pullovers, cardigans, and blouses from Amazon's in-house brand, The Drop, starting at just $16. Keep scrolling through to read more about the puff-sleeve sweaters and blouses that will help you get your wardrobe ready for fall.

Shop Puff-Sleeve Sweaters From The Drop:

If you're not quite ready to invest in new sweaters, you can still hop on the puff-sleeve trend with this crew-neck T-shirt that's on sale for $16. Available in seven colors, the top is made from a blend of cotton and elastane. It has puff sleeves that hit around the elbows and a slim-fit silhouette, so you can easily tuck it into high-waisted bottoms. One shopper said it's "cute enough to wear at work, on a date, or just out and about."

For those of you who are counting down the days until you can wear sweaters again, this balloon-sleeve pullover is a must-have. It's made from a rayon fabric that a shopper called "so buttery soft," and it comes in six colors, including both neutrals and bright shades. The sleek sweater has a crew neckline and puffy sleeves with extra long cuffs and a band around the hemline.

A hybrid between a sweater and a top, this square-neck pullover is made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane. It comes in three colors — black, white, and olive green — and sizes XXS through 5X. You can wear it with everything from casual jeans and sneakers to more formal trousers and loafers. A reviewer confirmed it "fits wonderfully" and "will be perfect for fall days."

As another blouse option, we like this smocked crop-top that "looks more expensive than it is" can be worn during the last few weeks of summer and into the fall. Made from lightweight cotton, it has a shirred bodice, puffy three-quarter-length sleeves with ruffle details, a square neckline, and a ruffled hemline. While it's still warm out, the top will look great with a pair of denim shorts or a mini skirt, and once fall weather hits, you can style it with long jeans or trousers.

Finishing off with a versatile cardigan, this pointelle-sleeve style is the perfect layer for transitional weather. Its knit bodice will keep you warm, while the cutout sleeves will allow air to flow through. You can wear it buttoned up on its own or throw a simple tee or tank underneath. A reviewer even called the cardigan a "high-end item with an affordable price tag."

Before you know it, you'll be drinking pumpkin spice lattes surrounded by colorful leaves and a cool breeze. Stock up now on under-$50 statement-sleeve sweaters, so you're ready to take on fall in style.