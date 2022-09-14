This Just-Launched Oversized Cardigan From Amazon Is the Layering Piece Your Fall Wardrobe Needs

It achieves peak cozy vibes.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on September 14, 2022

Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Each season, Amazon releases thousands of new fashion styles to help you prepare your wardrobe for the months ahead. With fall right around the corner, the retailer has started dropping new sweaters, including pullovers, turtlenecks, and cardigans. And right now, shoppers are especially loving this just-launched oversized cardigan sweater.

Available in 14 solid colors, the cardigan is made from machine-washable acrylic and comes in sizes small through extra-large. It has a few standout details, including an exaggerated collar, side pockets, and three tortoise-shell buttons down the front, which will differentiate it from the other cardigans in your closet. Plus, the mid-thigh-length sweater has a chunky knit pattern with ribbing along the cuffs, collar, and hemline.

Given its versatile style and shape, the open-front sweater is currently the number-one newly released cardigan on Amazon, in terms of sales. You can wear it casually with a simple white tee and either jeans or leggings. If you're heading into the office this fall, the cardigan would look great over a simple blouse and a pair of high-waisted trousers. And for an evening out, throw it on with a tight-fitting dress, tights, and heeled booties.

In addition to the popular collared sweater, Amazon has tons of other under-$40 cardigan options. From three-quarter-sleeve styles, to lightweight layers, to cable-knit sweaters, the cardigan selection has something for everyone. And the best part is that you can style them differently each time you wear one, allowing you to create multiple outfits with one piece.

To get yourself in the cozy fall spirit, treat yourself to Lillusory's new collared cardigan. Shop more colors for $38 at Amazon, below.

