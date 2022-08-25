Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best

During the transition from summer to fall, it's hard to figure out what to wear. Temperatures can vary drastically from day to day, and even from morning to night. That's why lightweight sweaters that you can throw on over tanks and tees are your best friend. And Amazon has both splurge and save knitwear options starting at $25.

Shop Affordable Fall Sweaters:

From easy cardigans to boxy pullovers, Amazon's sweater section has tons of versatile styles at an affordable price point.

Whether you're wearing a sleeveless dress, a T-shirt and jeans, or a blouse and trousers, this $25 longline cardigan makes a great layering piece. It comes in 21 colors, and it's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester. One shopper called it a "perfect staple piece for your wardrobe for all seasons," while another person said it's "very soft and flattering."

If you're more of a pullover sweater person, this Daily Ritual high-low option is a must-have. You can wear it with a pair of jeans or a skirt, and you can even throw it on over a mini dress to keep you warm. It's made from 100 percent cotton, which a shopper said is "lightweight but has a great thickness." Choose from 12 colors and sizes XS through XXL.

In addition to these affordable finds, Amazon also has a wide selection of designer sweaters in its Luxury Stores section.

Shop Luxury Fall Sweaters:

The high-end sweater section includes beautiful knitwear pieces from brands like Missoni and Oscar de la Renta.

For a modern twist on a classic ribbed cardigan, this Altuzarra sweater has functional buttons all the way up the sleeves, as well as down the front. It's made from a blend of fine merino wool, recycled wool, and silk in a pale blue shade. Wear it with a pair of pleated trousers for the ultimate chic fall look.

If you're planning to work from the office this fall, this floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta cardigan is a great piece to have on hand. You can wear it with everything from jeans to trousers to skirts, and it'll instantly elevate your look. It's made from 100 percent virgin wool with a bit of stretch to it.

Before fall officially arrives, stock up on lightweight sweaters, so you don't have to worry about those in-between weather days.