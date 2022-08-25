Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best

Including cardigans and pullovers starting at $25.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Lightweight sweaters for fall
Photo: Getty Images

During the transition from summer to fall, it's hard to figure out what to wear. Temperatures can vary drastically from day to day, and even from morning to night. That's why lightweight sweaters that you can throw on over tanks and tees are your best friend. And Amazon has both splurge and save knitwear options starting at $25.

Shop Affordable Fall Sweaters:

From easy cardigans to boxy pullovers, Amazon's sweater section has tons of versatile styles at an affordable price point.

Whether you're wearing a sleeveless dress, a T-shirt and jeans, or a blouse and trousers, this $25 longline cardigan makes a great layering piece. It comes in 21 colors, and it's made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester. One shopper called it a "perfect staple piece for your wardrobe for all seasons," while another person said it's "very soft and flattering."

Amazon Transitional Knitwear
Courtesy

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

If you're more of a pullover sweater person, this Daily Ritual high-low option is a must-have. You can wear it with a pair of jeans or a skirt, and you can even throw it on over a mini dress to keep you warm. It's made from 100 percent cotton, which a shopper said is "lightweight but has a great thickness." Choose from 12 colors and sizes XS through XXL.

Amazon Transitional Knitwear
Courtesy

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

In addition to these affordable finds, Amazon also has a wide selection of designer sweaters in its Luxury Stores section.

Shop Luxury Fall Sweaters:

The high-end sweater section includes beautiful knitwear pieces from brands like Missoni and Oscar de la Renta.

For a modern twist on a classic ribbed cardigan, this Altuzarra sweater has functional buttons all the way up the sleeves, as well as down the front. It's made from a blend of fine merino wool, recycled wool, and silk in a pale blue shade. Wear it with a pair of pleated trousers for the ultimate chic fall look.

Amazon Transitional Knitwear
Courtesy

Shop now: $895; amazon.com

If you're planning to work from the office this fall, this floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta cardigan is a great piece to have on hand. You can wear it with everything from jeans to trousers to skirts, and it'll instantly elevate your look. It's made from 100 percent virgin wool with a bit of stretch to it.

Amazon Transitional Knitwear
Courtesy

Shop now: $1,890; amazon.com

Before fall officially arrives, stock up on lightweight sweaters, so you don't have to worry about those in-between weather days.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon End of Summer Fashion Sale
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon’s Style Section
This Summer Is All About Dopamine Dressing, and the New Trend Is Taking Over Amazon's Style Section
Private label sweater sale
Amazon Secretly Launched a Fall Sweater Sale, and We Found the 8 Best Options for $30 or Less
Amazon Shoppers Say This $37 Oversized Sweater Is “Even Softer” Than More Expensive Ones in Their Closet
Amazon Shoppers Say This $37 Oversized Sweater Is "Even Softer" Than More Expensive Ones in Their Closet
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — from Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Amazon fashion weekend deals
10 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including $32 Fleece-Lined Leggings
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 22 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
This “Super Flattering” Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It’s on Sale for $24
This "Super Flattering" Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It's on Sale for $24
Amazon Is Overflowing With Comfy Loungewear to Welcome in Fall - Here Are 15 Cozy Must-Haves
Amazon Has Hundreds of Cozy Loungewear Options to Welcome in Fall — Here Are 15 Must-Haves 
Summer Fall Staples
How to Make Your Favorite Summer Staples Work for the Fall
You Can Now Shop Luxe Club Monaco Tops, Pants, and Dresses Straight From Amazon
You Can Now Shop Luxe Club Monaco Tops, Pants, and Dresses Straight From Amazon
40 Designer Pieces You'll Want to Wear Every Day This Season, According to Amazon
14 Designer Pieces You'll Want to Wear Every Day This Season, According to Amazon
Summer Statement Tops
Out of Over 4,000 Summer Statement Tops on Amazon, These Are the 10 Best Styles
Amazon’s Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This “Super Cute and Flattering” 2-Piece Shorts Set That’s 30% Off
Amazon's Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This "Super Cute and Flattering" 2-Piece Shorts Set That's 30% Off
Amazon wardrobe basics under $100
10 Under-$100 Amazon Basics That Belong in Every Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Stylist
Spring Statement Tops
This Spring Is All About Colorful Statement Tops, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon