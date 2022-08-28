Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best

Including denim and moto-inspired outerwear.

By Rebecca Brown
Published on August 28, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon lightweight jackets under $50
Photo: Getty Images

Keeping a few lightweight jackets in your wardrobe has endless appeal. For starters, the outerwear option is the ideal throw-on-and-go item for those brisk mornings when the fall chill breaks through. But lightweight jackets are also great for layering, as they work well with long-sleeve shirts and can even function later in the season as a base. And of course, you can toss one in a bag and bring it with you just about anywhere.

Whether you're in the market for an oversized varsity bomber, a refreshed take on a denim classic, or a wallet-friendly faux-shearling number, you'll find it for less than $50 in Amazon's fall jackets section. Below, we rounded up 10 customer-loved jackets on Amazon, starting at $15.

Shop Under-$50 Lightweight Jackets at Amazon:

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $15 (Originally $50); amazon.com

It's hard to resist the appeal of reaching for an ultra-cozy faux-shearling zip-up once temperatures start to dip, and this one from Amazon Essentials delivers. It's made with polyester, so it's lighter than a cotton jacket, and features a funnel neck that will keep you nice and comfy. It comes in seven shades and sizes XS through XXL. Not to mention, it's on sale for just $15.

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

It's no secret that InStyle editors love windbreakers. This one from SweatyRocks is an attention-grabber, with a boxy fit, full-length zipper, and '80s-inspired color-blocking. It's a piece that's going to get double taps. One shopper called it a "great-looking, quality jacket," adding that they get "compliments everywhere from friends [and] strangers." Maximalists, this has your name all over it.

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

A preppy varsity jacket is a definite statement piece, as its rugged, oversized shoulders and brooding athleticism earn major street style points. It comes in five patterns and sizes run XS through XXXL, though this $45 find is actually a unisex jacket with a larger fit, so definitely size down when ordering. Try wearing it over an oh-so-pretty feminine dress to merge the two styles.

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $33 (Originally $40); amazon.com

If you're searching for a lightweight military-inspired jacket that you can roll up and stash in a tote bag or carry-on luggage, this Daily Ritual style is it. It has a bit of stretch to it (it's made with two percent elastane), so it'll fit comfortably, and it has a chest pocket, which is great for sunglasses and small wallets. The jacket comes in seven earthy shades, features a waist-flattering drawstring, and is available in sizes 2 through 16. One shopper spent time searching for their perfect cargo jacket before landing on this one, since it's "super soft, long enough in the arms, and the waist-cinching cord hits exactly at [their] waistline."

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $24 (Originally $118); amazon.com

Denim jackets have a reputation for being the quintessential fall piece — they go with everything from your office wardrobe to mini skirts and even joggers. This BlankNYC jacket, which happens to be on sale for 80 percent off, puts a fun twist on the classic style. It features a cropped, boxy cut and cool-girl contrasting denim. Wear it with your favorite jeans and a simple white T-shirt for a classic fall outfit.

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $52); amazon.com

Military-inspired jackets are closet mainstays because army green works as a neutral, meaning it goes with everything in your wardrobe. The key is finding one that fits you just right, like this all-cotton version. It's an Amazon best-seller and has all the finishes and compartments you want from a trusty utility piece, including an adjustable drawstring waist, four front patch pockets, and hook-and-loop closure cuffs. In terms of styling, one shopper wrote "you can dress this up with nice pants or dress it down with jeans."

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $29 with coupon (Originally $40);amazon.com

While it's not quite time to bring out the full-length teddy coats, its cousin, the oversized faux-shearling zip, is more seasonally appropriate. Over 15,800 people have given this fuzzy jacket a five-star rating on Amazon, praising it for being dreamy, oversized, and oh-so-soft. Made with double-fleece fabric, one shopper described the texture as feeling "like what I imagine cuddling unicorns is like."

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

If you're looking for an easy faux-leather jacket, allow us to suggest this timeless style. It features a slanted zipper and two side pockets, and is made with a high-grade synthetic leather. One shopper raved that "the faux leather is butter-soft, thick, and remarkably like that of costly and genuine Italian [leather]."

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $46 (Originally $60); amazon.com

The chore jacket may be rooted in workwear, but the style has come full circle, landing itself as a top pick for no-fuss everyday outerwear. This Lee piece, in fact, was retired in 1982, but the brand brought it back. Punctuated by two large lower pockets, it hits just below the waist on most people and features the brand's iconic logo buttons throughout.

Lightweight Jackets
Courtesy

Shop now: $39 (Originally $55); amazon.com

If you haven't been able to take your mind off the slouchy-shouldered quilted jacket trend since Katie Holmes wore it last year, you're not alone. It's one of those pieces that's just as comfortable as it is cute, and you can get the look with this $39 number. According to one shopper, it's "perfect for spring and fall and has enough room for a sweatshirt underneath." Size up if you want to go for an oversize fit.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — from Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Spring jackets roundup
5 Customer-Loved Spring Jackets to Buy on Amazon Before the Seasons Change — All Under $60
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love
Daily Ritual Jumpsuit
The Cozy Jumpsuit That Feels Like "Wearing Pajamas in Public" Is on Sale for Under $20 at Amazon
Amazon fashion weekend deals
10 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including $32 Fleece-Lined Leggings
Fall cardigans roundup
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Versatile Cardigans for Fall — Here Are Their Top 5 for Under $40
Lightweight sweaters for fall
Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Most Stylish Jackets to Gift (and Buy Yourself) from Amazon This Season
Amazon Has Tons of Stylish Jackets to Gift (and Buy for Yourself) for This Winter — Here Are Our 7 Favorites
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This “Super Flattering” Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It’s on Sale for $24
This "Super Flattering" Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It's on Sale for $24
Amazon Is Overflowing With Comfy Loungewear to Welcome in Fall - Here Are 15 Cozy Must-Haves
Amazon Has Hundreds of Cozy Loungewear Options to Welcome in Fall — Here Are 15 Must-Haves 
Graphic Tees
Amazon Is Low-Key the Best Place to Get Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tees for Under $30
Amazon wardrobe basics under $100
10 Under-$100 Amazon Basics That Belong in Every Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Stylist
Amazon End of Summer Fashion Sale
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%
Summer Statement Tops
Out of Over 4,000 Summer Statement Tops on Amazon, These Are the 10 Best Styles
Amazon’s Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This “Super Cute and Flattering” 2-Piece Shorts Set That’s 30% Off
Amazon's Top-Selling Sweatsuit Is This "Super Cute and Flattering" 2-Piece Shorts Set That's 30% Off