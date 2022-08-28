Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best

Keeping a few lightweight jackets in your wardrobe has endless appeal. For starters, the outerwear option is the ideal throw-on-and-go item for those brisk mornings when the fall chill breaks through. But lightweight jackets are also great for layering, as they work well with long-sleeve shirts and can even function later in the season as a base. And of course, you can toss one in a bag and bring it with you just about anywhere.

Whether you're in the market for an oversized varsity bomber, a refreshed take on a denim classic, or a wallet-friendly faux-shearling number, you'll find it for less than $50 in Amazon's fall jackets section. Below, we rounded up 10 customer-loved jackets on Amazon, starting at $15.

Shop Under-$50 Lightweight Jackets at Amazon:

It's hard to resist the appeal of reaching for an ultra-cozy faux-shearling zip-up once temperatures start to dip, and this one from Amazon Essentials delivers. It's made with polyester, so it's lighter than a cotton jacket, and features a funnel neck that will keep you nice and comfy. It comes in seven shades and sizes XS through XXL. Not to mention, it's on sale for just $15.

It's no secret that InStyle editors love windbreakers. This one from SweatyRocks is an attention-grabber, with a boxy fit, full-length zipper, and '80s-inspired color-blocking. It's a piece that's going to get double taps. One shopper called it a "great-looking, quality jacket," adding that they get "compliments everywhere from friends [and] strangers." Maximalists, this has your name all over it.

A preppy varsity jacket is a definite statement piece, as its rugged, oversized shoulders and brooding athleticism earn major street style points. It comes in five patterns and sizes run XS through XXXL, though this $45 find is actually a unisex jacket with a larger fit, so definitely size down when ordering. Try wearing it over an oh-so-pretty feminine dress to merge the two styles.

If you're searching for a lightweight military-inspired jacket that you can roll up and stash in a tote bag or carry-on luggage, this Daily Ritual style is it. It has a bit of stretch to it (it's made with two percent elastane), so it'll fit comfortably, and it has a chest pocket, which is great for sunglasses and small wallets. The jacket comes in seven earthy shades, features a waist-flattering drawstring, and is available in sizes 2 through 16. One shopper spent time searching for their perfect cargo jacket before landing on this one, since it's "super soft, long enough in the arms, and the waist-cinching cord hits exactly at [their] waistline."

Denim jackets have a reputation for being the quintessential fall piece — they go with everything from your office wardrobe to mini skirts and even joggers. This BlankNYC jacket, which happens to be on sale for 80 percent off, puts a fun twist on the classic style. It features a cropped, boxy cut and cool-girl contrasting denim. Wear it with your favorite jeans and a simple white T-shirt for a classic fall outfit.

Military-inspired jackets are closet mainstays because army green works as a neutral, meaning it goes with everything in your wardrobe. The key is finding one that fits you just right, like this all-cotton version. It's an Amazon best-seller and has all the finishes and compartments you want from a trusty utility piece, including an adjustable drawstring waist, four front patch pockets, and hook-and-loop closure cuffs. In terms of styling, one shopper wrote "you can dress this up with nice pants or dress it down with jeans."

While it's not quite time to bring out the full-length teddy coats, its cousin, the oversized faux-shearling zip, is more seasonally appropriate. Over 15,800 people have given this fuzzy jacket a five-star rating on Amazon, praising it for being dreamy, oversized, and oh-so-soft. Made with double-fleece fabric, one shopper described the texture as feeling "like what I imagine cuddling unicorns is like."

If you're looking for an easy faux-leather jacket, allow us to suggest this timeless style. It features a slanted zipper and two side pockets, and is made with a high-grade synthetic leather. One shopper raved that "the faux leather is butter-soft, thick, and remarkably like that of costly and genuine Italian [leather]."

The chore jacket may be rooted in workwear, but the style has come full circle, landing itself as a top pick for no-fuss everyday outerwear. This Lee piece, in fact, was retired in 1982, but the brand brought it back. Punctuated by two large lower pockets, it hits just below the waist on most people and features the brand's iconic logo buttons throughout.

If you haven't been able to take your mind off the slouchy-shouldered quilted jacket trend since Katie Holmes wore it last year, you're not alone. It's one of those pieces that's just as comfortable as it is cute, and you can get the look with this $39 number. According to one shopper, it's "perfect for spring and fall and has enough room for a sweatshirt underneath." Size up if you want to go for an oversize fit.