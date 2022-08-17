How to Make Your Favorite Summer Staples Work for the Fall

Glance at a calendar and it's clear: Fall is coming. But just because autumn officially begins on September 22, doesn't mean weather forecasts will reflect the change in season overnight. More often than not, sweater weather feels a lot like shorts and tank top weather for a few weeks (especially on the east coast), so it's helpful to know how to make your summer staples work for the fall when you're up against unpredictable conditions.

The beginning of autumn is riddled with cool mornings and stuffy, warm afternoons. One hour, you're sipping on a piping hot PSL to fight the chill, the next you're shedding layers and gulping down ice water. The answer to staying comfortable through this confusing transition isn't through your drink order; rather, it's to transition your summer staples into fall outfits via layering techniques and conscientious pairings.

Take a white tank top, for example. The classic wardrobe staple became *the* basic top of the summer in 2022, and according to Stitch Fix stylist Molly Roe, can be easily transitioned to fall with the right layering pieces, like a vegan leather blazer. The goal is to create looks that are polished, yet flexible, so you can feel comfortable under any circumstance. This can be done with virtually any warm weather wardrobe essential or trend through careful planning, and we asked Roe to break down her best tips to making summer clothes work for early fall as they relate to the hottest trends of summer 2022.