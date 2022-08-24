This “Super Flattering” Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It’s on Sale for $24

The countdown to fall is officially on, and that means it's time to start transitioning your wardrobe for the new season. During those first few weeks of autumn when temperatures can vary each day, your best bet is to wear versatile pieces with room for layers. And this $24 three-quarter-sleeve gingham maxi dress from Amazon is a great place to start.

Available in nine plaid options, the tiered dress is made from a cotton and polyester blend and comes in sizes small through extra-large. It has billowy sleeves that you can wear on or off your shoulders, a shirred bodice, and a ruffled hemline. While it's still warm out, wear the dress on its own with sandals, and into the fall, layer a jean jacket on top, and throw on a pair of ankle boots.

In the reviews section, many shoppers wrote that the dress also works well as a maternity option. One reviewer said it was "super flattering" for their pregnancy photos, while another person said they're "15 weeks pregnant and have plenty of room [in the dress] to grow."

Of course, the dress works for many other occasions as well. Can't you just picture wearing it with a pumpkin spice latte in your hand surrounded by colorful leaves? It's also a great piece to have in your closet for casual fall weddings and get-togethers. You may just find yourself feeling "confident and cute wearing this dress," like a happy customer did.

Plus, many shoppers vouched for the dress' high-quality fabric and comfortable fit. A reviewer said the smocked bodice makes the dress "great for bustier" people. Another person called the material "stretchy, comfortable, and flattering," adding the caveat that it's slightly sheer, so you'll want to wear neutral undergarments.

Regardless of what you have planned this fall, you can't go wrong with this versatile gingham maxi dress. Shop more colors on Amazon, below, while it's still on sale.

