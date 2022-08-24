This "Super Flattering" Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It's on Sale for $24

You can wear it on or off the shoulder.

Published on August 24, 2022

The countdown to fall is officially on, and that means it's time to start transitioning your wardrobe for the new season. During those first few weeks of autumn when temperatures can vary each day, your best bet is to wear versatile pieces with room for layers. And this $24 three-quarter-sleeve gingham maxi dress from Amazon is a great place to start.

Available in nine plaid options, the tiered dress is made from a cotton and polyester blend and comes in sizes small through extra-large. It has billowy sleeves that you can wear on or off your shoulders, a shirred bodice, and a ruffled hemline. While it's still warm out, wear the dress on its own with sandals, and into the fall, layer a jean jacket on top, and throw on a pair of ankle boots.

