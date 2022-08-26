A new season is also a great time to experiment and test out a new vibe for the months ahead. So, if you're ready to be your best-dressed self, decked out in fashion-forward looks , here are the best trends to wear for fall 2022, according to your zodiac sign.

It's not uncommon for the crisp autumn air to inspire change, and if you're in the mood to switch things up a bit, you might want to start with your style. Using your zodiac sign as a guide for which seasonal fashion trend to invest in is always a good idea. Each sign is associated with a unique set of personality traits, and finding the perfect piece that embodies your innate nature can help you look cool, feel confident, and boost your overall mood.

01 of 12 Aries: Cargo Pants Getty Images Aries are the first sign of the zodiac and that means they are pure fire. As the initiators, they'll want to wear a baggy pair of pants, which will give them space to run around and groove in. Cargo pants — AKA one of the hottest trends of the season — will help this sign take over the world, one pocket at a time. RELATED: Dua Lipa's Cargo Pants Are Making a Case For the Comeback of Low-Rise

02 of 12 Taurus: Maxi Dresses Getty Images Long maxi dresses in any color or print are great for Taurus, since they can wear them all year round and not just for one season. They'll also look effortlessly chic on the earth sign and will make a lovely addition to their wardrobe — especially if they choose to layer the dress with a sleek coat, trendy boots or heels, and eye-catching jewelry.

03 of 12 Gemini: Graphic Prints Getty Images As the trendsetter of the zodiac, Gemini is always one step ahead of everyone else. This sign gravitates toward funky styles that no one else has, which is all the more reason why they'll opt for unique graphic prints on clothes that only they have in their closet. They'll let you borrow their looks — only if the nice twin is out.

04 of 12 Cancer: Pastel Tweed Mini Skirts Getty Images Due to their ever-changing emotions and desires, Cancers enjoy wearing sweet-looking separates that can be mixed and matched with other items in their wardrobe. A pastel tweed mini skirt a versatile pick that will allow this sign to style themselves in a variety of ways, whether they use it to create a monochromatic outfit or to offset a bulky sweater or silky button-down. RELATED: 9 Pleated Skirt Outfits to Wear Now

05 of 12 Leo: Faux Fur Robe Jackets Getty Images Lush, luxurious faux fur fabric rivals the outer fleece of a lion, and Leos will love experimenting with all the different colors and prints. A playful, faux fur robe jacket will allow this sign to steal center stage and be seen by everyone — which is the dramatic and fiery energy that Leo always brings.

06 of 12 Virgo: Trench Coats Getty Images A simple trench coat is the item that will take Virgo's fall look to the next level. It's chic, understated, and goes with everything — qualities that will be major parts of this earth sign's seasonal fashion evolution. To help you lean into the iconic trench coat fashions this fall, think Audrey Hepburn meets Chloë Sevigny, with a dash of Brigitte Bardot-esque ease.

07 of 12 Libra: Asymmetrical Sweaters Getty Images Libras need to have balance in life to thrive and be happy — something that, as many of us know, is impossible to have all the time. Asymmetrical sweaters will remind the air sign to keep their scales even-keeled when moments get stressful and tense, which is all the more reason for this style to be an essential part of their cool-weather wardrobe. RELATED: Pick a Favorite Shoulder, Because Asymmetrical Styles Are Everywhere For 2022

08 of 12 Scorpio: Anything Pleather Getty Images As the fiercest and most desirous sign of the zodiac, Scorpios won't shy away from wearing pleather 24/7 this fall. In fact, it may end up being their favorite vibe. Since Scorpios are drawn to the sexiness of the fabric and look it produces, any color will suffice, and more the pleather hugs the body and accentuates their curves, the better.

09 of 12 Sagittarius: Oversized Shirting Getty Images Sags exaggerate everything, and that includes their wardrobe. Therefore, this season, you can count on them to wear an oversized button-down shirt with a bralette or sports bra exposed. The baggy shirt will encompass the fire sign's larger-than-life, extravagant personality, which is something they don't hide from anyone. Plus, the archer can dress it up or down depending on their mood. RELATED: 12 Ways to Wear an Oversized Shirt

10 of 12 Capricorn: Power Suits Getty Images As an entrepreneur and business person, Capricorns are known to be super savvy in the boardroom. Therefore, they'll wear bright or plaid power suits that are sure to let everyone know who's the boss. As long as they commit to the full look with a briefcase in tow, the sea-goat will win and crush it at the office — in more areas than just fashion.

11 of 12 Aquarius: '80s-Inspired Getty Images Aquarius loves to rock an enviable vintage look, and now that the 80s are back in style, we can expect to see the water-bearer wearing big shoulder pads all season long. Think Joan Collins from Dynasty meets Molly Ringwald from Pretty In Pink for inspo. The shorter the mini skirt, the larger the hair and the more colorful the vibe.