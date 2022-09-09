The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too

When it comes to stocking up on key pieces for fall, there's arguably no better place than Amazon's fall favorites hub to start looking for inspiration. The section is robust, overflowing with customer-loved staples like thick sweaters and cardigans, cold-weather boots, fuzzy slippers, internet-famous purses, and everyday accessories.

To help curate a selection of must-haves, we tapped Miami-based stylist Leigh Pollack for guidance. She's used to helping clients track down items that work well with their existing closets. "I am a proponent of a 'high/low' wardrobe," Pollack said, referring to pieces in a range of budgets. "What I love about Amazon is the sheer quantity of items, options, and price points."

There are a few trends she's particularly excited for this fall. "Color is your friend," she said. "Don't be afraid to experiment with jewel tones." She's also leaning hard into elevated basics that embrace cold weather. "I'm ready for a big, fluffy, faux-fur coat, and I still love the coastal granny-chic vibe."

Check out 15 customer-loved fall clothes, shoes, and accessories on Amazon.

Most-Loved Fall Clothes on Amazon:

Build out your wardrobe with essential fall pieces like cozy sweaters, flared skirts, and fleece outerwear that's built to layer.

Sweater weather doesn't have to be dull. Follow Pollack's advice and experiment with colors by picking up this Zesica striped pullover sweater. It's trend-forward and practical at the same time. "I recommend incorporating bolder, rich hues in patterns like stripes, checks, and fall florals — I love this striped sweater," Pollack said. It comes in sizes S to XXL and has a relaxed, oversized fit.

With over 55,000 five-star ratings, the Urban CoCo Flared Mini Skater Skirt is a smart staple for anyone looking for a versatile wardrobe addition. One shopper confirmed the skirt is easy to style, since you can dress it up "with a nice blouse for a date night or go more casual and pair it with a T-shirt." It's available in sizes XS through XXL and comes in 40 vibrant shades and prints.

If there's one dress you grab this season, make it the Verdusa bodycon maxi. "[This fall] I am looking to Morticia Addams for inspiration," Pollack said. "Black floor-skimming dresses with long sleeves are a gorgeous addition to any wardrobe." This one is available in sizes XS to XXL and looks great layered underneath a long cardigan or coat.

Most-Loved Fall Shoes on Amazon:

Turn your attention to the fall shoe selection on Amazon because it's brimming with boots and shoes to keep your toes warm while looking chic.

Ugg boots are a signature fall shoe, and there's no shortage of celebrities giving us outfit inspiration with the footwear. It's a brand Pollack loves, too. "Travelers and anyone who lives or works in air conditioning understands the importance of warm tootsies — Uggs are way more than just fleece-lined boots," she said. "If you have ever had to commute on foot in a cool or cold-weather climate, you learn very quickly how important Uggs are." The Classic Ultra Mini is one of her favorites, and it's available in 18 shades, from tried-and-true chestnut to an intense carnation pink.

It's always a good time to invest in a pair of Dr. Martens because they have major staying power. "Hang onto your Docs — I wish I'd kept mine from high school. They last forever and do get more comfortable over time," Pollack said. "The '90s and '00s nostalgia [has made] fashion trends like grunge, low rise jeans, big platforms, and Dr. Martens come back." This pair has a few modern updates, with a 1.5-inch platform and a zipper closure up the front.

Cowboy boots are a supermodel favorite, and while shoes like these Ariat round-toe Western boots might seem intimidating, they're actually easy to style. Pollack gave advice: "I love cowboy boots with a mini skirt or a tiered flowy maxi skirt." The Western beauties are 100 percent leather and impress shoppers with how comfortable they are, as they "fit like a glove," and there's "no need to stretch them."

Most-Loved Fall Accessories on Amazon:

Bags, socks, and sunnies — oh my! The most-loved fall fashion section is packed with popular purses and the most practical of items.

The vegan leather JW Pei Gabbi bag is everywhere and is adored by everyone from Amazon shoppers to Megan Fox. Pollack said the top-handle bag is so popular because it ticks off all the right boxes. "The size and security of the Gabbi is just right, the vegan leather doesn't look or feel cheap, and the pretty, feminine, Instagrammable, Tiktokable silhouette available in a rainbow of colors has given this bag staying power." It comes in 14 eye-popping shades, so consider juxtaposing the season's traditional dark colorways by picking it up in vibrant pink.

The slouchy sock is likely one of the most underrated fashion accessories (Bella Hadid and Kristen Stewart are just two of the celebrities who rock this trend regularly), and this three-pack from Hue is the ideal set to get you started. Wear them with chunky loafers and mules, cool dad sneakers, or lug-sole boots — there are no limits. A shopper confirmed they "fit so well and slouch perfectly."

Fuzzy slippers may be an all-too-obvious cold-weather accessory, but the Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers have over 23,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love wearing them around the house. One reviewer, who ordered the slippers as gifts for their bridal party, confirmed the "quality is great," and they "have a solid bottom, which makes them durable."

