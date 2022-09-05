7 Fall Color Trends That Will Help You Manifest Your Goals

Upgrading your wardrobe for a brand new season is always nice, but what if I told you that it's possible to do the same with your heart and vibe — all by wearing certain colors? That's right: the top seven shades that were all over the fall 2022 runways can also help you manifest your goals for the end of the year.

Color magic continues to be a great way to get clarity about your visions and bring those dreams to fruition. Whether you're rocking raspberry pink or dark navy, each color comes with a different energetic frequency, which correlates with a different feeling or intention. When you wear a shade that aligns with what you want, you can shift your energy and attract wonderful things into your life — some of which you might not have seen coming.

So, if you're ready to live your best life and take things to the next level, read on for what to wear when. Trust me, I know what I'm talking about: I also wrote a manifestation deck on love.