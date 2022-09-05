7 Fall Color Trends That Will Help You Manifest Your Goals

Whether you're looking to attract love, money, or power, here are the best shades to wear this season.

By
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust

Published on September 5, 2022 @ 10:30AM
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Upgrading your wardrobe for a brand new season is always nice, but what if I told you that it's possible to do the same with your heart and vibe — all by wearing certain colors? That's right: the top seven shades that were all over the fall 2022 runways can also help you manifest your goals for the end of the year.

Color magic continues to be a great way to get clarity about your visions and bring those dreams to fruition. Whether you're rocking raspberry pink or dark navy, each color comes with a different energetic frequency, which correlates with a different feeling or intention. When you wear a shade that aligns with what you want, you can shift your energy and attract wonderful things into your life — some of which you might not have seen coming.

So, if you're ready to live your best life and take things to the next level, read on for what to wear when. Trust me, I know what I'm talking about: I also wrote a manifestation deck on love.

01 of 07

Raspberry Pink

Getty Images

Barbiecore isn't going anywhere and wearing deeper shade of pink is perfect for bringing this trend into the fall. Pink raspberry is also the ultimate color of passion, lust, and love, making it ideal to wear when going out on a date or if you're wanting to add some sizzle to your intimate relationships. A pop of this color will also bring out one's primal instincts, since it represents forbidden fruit.

02 of 07

Amethyst

Getty Images

The crystal amethyst is known for its healing attributes and working this color into your outfits will bring you divine wisdom, positivity, peace of mind, and reduce stress. This rich purple shade is also super luxurious, helping to enhance your inner fabulousness and diva, allowing you to revel in luxury.

Amethyst is also the shade to wear if you're in need of a mood boost, since it's known to bring a surge of inspiration, intuition, and creativity.

RELATED: Every Shade of Purple Is Trending for Fall 2022

03 of 07

Olive

Getty Images

The color olive represents harmony, empathy, and understanding, making it the perfect shade of green to adorn yourself with if you're hoping to connect with friends or make amends with others (it'll fast-forward any awkwardness and apologies with minimum drama). The earthy tone has a positive effect on others and can help to bring out their best, so it's also a great one to throw on when you're walking into a competitive environment.

04 of 07

Dark Navy

Getty Images

If you're looking to come across as an intelligent, strong, and authoritative this fall, you might want to consider wearing more navy. The dark hue gives off no-nonsense vibes and those who wear it will demand respect. Consider reaching for this shade of blue when asking for a raise or giving a lecture. It'll help to prevent people from stepping on your toes.

05 of 07

Burnt Orange

Getty Images

As one of the many autumnal colors, burnt orange can spark feelings of togetherness as we shift from summer to fall. It brings a sense of joy and warmth, making us feel happy. Think: eating a slice of warm apple pie and ice cream by the fireplace, while wrapped up in a wool blanket and listening to music with your friends. That's the loving sensation and #autumnalgoals that come from wearing burnt, so throw it on if you're feeling down.

RELATED: Sorry, Elle Woods — Orange Is Indeed the New Pink

06 of 07

Silver Gray

Getty Images

If you're looking to manifest wealth, confidence, and abundance this season, go with silver gray. This sophisticated color will add opulence and glamour to your life — something you may be craving after a lazy, laid-back summer. Silver gray glistens brightly in the light, so it's known to be regal and powerful, representing strength and clarity. Additionally, silver gray is seen as being a mirror to the soul, so wearing it can be healing to our spirit and hearts as it'll make us want to be our best at all times.

07 of 07

Almond

Getty Images

The word almond in Hebrew means "to awaken," and that is a vibe that many of us will be feeling this fall. If you're ready to embrace all the feelings and feel passion in your bones — be it in the realm of love, romance, adventure, friendships, new flavors, philosophies, or perspectives — go with something almond. The color will help you achieve and attain what you truly want because it will allow you to see the world around you with a pair of open eyes.

