The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, Acording to Stylists

Few things make me happier than the onset of autumn. I live for all the back-to-school nostalgia (despite having graduated from college almost a decade ago), and the return of my favorite pumpkin-flavored snacks. But most of all, I look forward to saying goodbye to shorts and tank tops and hello to all the new and classic fall fashion trends — and I'm certainly not the only one.

If fall were a personality trait, I'd add it to my list. Every year, I make a day out of transitioning my wardrobe. I sip a piping hot PSL as I pack away my warm weather attire and try on every sweater, cardigan, and boot I own in anticipation of the many ways I'll wear them in months to come.

This year, after I say hello to my familiar friends, I will assess the gaps in my seasonal closet, considering which fall trends of 2022 I'll want to add to my rotation. There were so many grand predictions on the runway this year, with designers showcasing unique knits and statement-making embellishments (sequins, especially, ruled the runway), maximalist prints (think animal and in-your-face floral), and bold color options (Barbie pink will still be in play). Fashion Week isn't the only place I source inspiration from when reevaluating my wardrobe, however. I flock to Pinterest and Instagram, and, being the fashion writer that I am, reach out to stylists for their recommendations, too.

Ahead, personal and celebrity stylists share the fall 2022 fall fashion trends they're itching to try once the leaves have changed color and the temperatures have cooled. Prepare for an overwhelming amount of inspiration, and the temptation to grab your wallet.