Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion The 10 Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, Acording to Stylists Bring on the layers and fun pairs of boots. By Samantha Sutton Few things make me happier than the onset of autumn. I live for all the back-to-school nostalgia (despite having graduated from college almost a decade ago), and the return of my favorite pumpkin-flavored snacks. But most of all, I look forward to saying goodbye to shorts and tank tops and hello to all the new and classic fall fashion trends — and I'm certainly not the only one. If fall were a personality trait, I'd add it to my list. Every year, I make a day out of transitioning my wardrobe. I sip a piping hot PSL as I pack away my warm weather attire and try on every sweater, cardigan, and boot I own in anticipation of the many ways I'll wear them in months to come. This year, after I say hello to my familiar friends, I will assess the gaps in my seasonal closet, considering which fall trends of 2022 I'll want to add to my rotation. There were so many grand predictions on the runway this year, with designers showcasing unique knits and statement-making embellishments (sequins, especially, ruled the runway), maximalist prints (think animal and in-your-face floral), and bold color options (Barbie pink will still be in play). Fashion Week isn't the only place I source inspiration from when reevaluating my wardrobe, however. I flock to Pinterest and Instagram, and, being the fashion writer that I am, reach out to stylists for their recommendations, too. The Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign Ahead, personal and celebrity stylists share the fall 2022 fall fashion trends they're itching to try once the leaves have changed color and the temperatures have cooled. Prepare for an overwhelming amount of inspiration, and the temptation to grab your wallet. 01 of 10 Power Suits Getty Images This time last year, sweat suits were being de-throned by the three-piece set, and now power suiting is taking its reign, which MiKADO personal style advisor, Jordan Stolch, is particularly stoked about. "Power suiting has reigned supreme for several seasons now and isn't going anywhere, which is a big sigh of relief for a huge matching-set fan like myself," Stolch tells InStyle. "The Fall 2022 power suit has a major focus on tailoring — think structured shoulders, crisp lapels, vests, and cinched-in belted waists. The updated trend feels a lot less intimidating than its oversized-counterpart for many of my clients — women who struggled to make the wide shoulders feel anything other than the '80s." 02 of 10 Luxe Leather Getty Images Another trend Stolch is excited about is the sudden spotlight on what she calls "luxurious, biker-babe leather." "[The trend is] a testament to the current zeitgeist of female empowerment, where women are unapologetically letting themselves be seen, heard, and felt in ways we've never experienced," explains Stolch. "Spanning well beyond the moto jacket, this trend is all about the integration of leather into all wardrobe categories. Think pants, blazers, crop tops, and dresses mixed with cool hardware and elevated combat boots." RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Leather Bustier with a Very '90s Hairstyle 03 of 10 Faux Fur, Baby Getty Images Personal stylist, Christina Stein, while also a fan of the leather look, tells InStyle she's looking forward to embracing a softer approach to cooler weather with faux fur. "Bring the drama. Think CAMP," Stein says over email. "You want the coat to be the centerpiece of the outfit. You can also find furry accessories to give your outfit some character. Furry bucket hats (Versace) and furry handbags (Off-White) can still give your look that extra oomph." 04 of 10 Heavy-Weight Leather Jackets Getty Images Private stylist and founder of Let's Get You, Nicole Russo, wants you to know that plastic faux leather jackets only look chic in pictures. "Thick hides in many shapes and styles [are what's] worth wearing for the next decade," she tells InStyle. "I adore the Prada double-breasted black jacket with wide lapels, but hit up any thrift store and you're sure to find iterations from decades ago that will layer you properly in autumn. Pair yours with the spring mini you picked up and you'll have transitional dressing on lock." 05 of 10 Statement Boots Getty Images/InStyle While over-the-knee boots are a classic fall staple that cannot be replaced, San Diego-based personal stylist and blogger Vanessa Valiente says she's looking forward to wearing boots that make a statement — "think metallic, prints, and neon colored pairs." RELATED: This Quick Shoe Trick Will Make Your Old Outfits Look Brand New 06 of 10 Back-to-School, But for Adults Getty Images Whether you miss the days of wearing a uniform or have been itching to channel the school girl aesthetic through your grown-up wardrobe, you're not alone. Back-to-school is always in the back of my mind come September, but the vibe is an especially popular fall fashion trend of 2022, and Valiente is all for it. "Think plaids, ties, peacoats, and collared shirts," the stylist says of the look. "[It's] all about leaving the house and presenting oneself to the world. I am thrilled about these 'dress code' vibes. This is the antidote to the 'home' looks born from the pandemic." 07 of 10 Anything Upcycled and Vintage Getty Images Trends from the '90s and Y2K have already resurfaced for 2022, but Valiente is interested in even more retro, recycled, and vintage looks heading into the fall season. "I am personally purchasing more consignment items versus new items after a long break from the vintage trend," she says. "It is environmentally responsible and shouldn't be a 'trend,' but it is feeling fresh as hell." RELATED: How Stylists and Fashion Editors Find Special Designer Pieces No One Else Has 08 of 10 Sheer Moments Getty Images PSA: Sheer isn't exclusive to summer. In fact, according to wardrobe stylist Chellie Carlson, clients have been loving the lightweight, see-through fabric heading into autumn. "Sheer garments make for a perfect layering piece. A statement bra under a sheer blouse is sexy yet classy and the perfect way to spice up date night or dinner with the girls," says Carson. "Sheer items also allow you to show a little skin while still being covered for those colder months." 09 of 10 Oversized Blazers, Always Getty Images This writer loves a blazer outfit, and Carlson tells InStyle she, too, shares the obsession, especially during the fall season. "A good blazer is the perfect piece for the equestrian and 'clean girl aesthetic' trends — but it is also a timeless piece to invest in. They instantly elevate any look and balance the body perfectly," Carlson explains. "Pair your blazer with a dress and sneakers for an interesting and balanced brunch look! I also love them to elevate your casual graphic tee and jeans look to the next level." RELATED: 9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe 10 of 10 Plaid Patterns Getty Images Personal stylist Soneca Guadara tells me that nothing says 'fall' quite like plaid, and I have to agree with her statement that the Scottish staple 'is a must-have pattern' for the upcoming season. "Once the temperature drops into the 60s, I am all over adding some plaid here and there into my wardrobe," she declares over email. "To give the traditional print some edge, I love mixing plaid with fur, sequins, and or silk to give my outfit an updated modern look. But if you're looking to play it safe, a simple plaid skirt with a turtleneck or a plaid coat is still worth the fuss."