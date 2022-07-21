You Probably Already Have Fall 2022's Top Trends in Your Closet — Because They're All Basic Staples

Here's how to reinvent them for the months ahead.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton

Samantha has been working in media for over a decade and joined InStyle's team as the Senior Fashion Editor in 2019. She previously held roles at Coveteur, POPSUGAR, Refinery29, and Men's Fitness, covering both fashion and celebrity/entertainment. In her spare time, she enjoys performing sketch comedy with her friends, watching Love Island, and endlessly scrolling through social media. She is originally from Staten Island, but currently resides in Brooklyn (and sometimes, Schenectady!) with her fiancé J.T., their dog Poppy, and way too many clothes. Samantha graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Rider University.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

With every new season comes a brand new group of bold, statement-making fashion trends worth incorporating into your wardrobe. But if you've been feeling more Clean Girl Aesthetic than Dopamine Dressing as of late, or are simply looking to wear what you already own rather than splurging on something new, you're in for a treat. Fall 2022 is all about the basics, AKA the simple, everyday pieces that you've probably invested in long ago.

However, just because white tank tops and black dress pants are being considered the season's "It" items doesn't mean you have to wear them in a toned-down or business casual way. On the contrary, the runways and the fashion girls have shown us that there are are ton of ways to spice up these staples. So, if you're looking to reinvent your closet and spend $0 on your fun Fall wardrobe, it's time to try these quick tips, ahead.

White Tank Tops

It's possible you've been rocking white tank tops all summer long and the good news is, the piece is sticking around for fall, too. Bottega Veneta, Chloe, and Prada all sent this classic top down the runway, teaming it with a ton of different bottom options.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images

For Fall 2022, rock your white tank with oversized pants, like baggy trousers, parachute pants, or the celeb-loved wide-leg jean. Slipping on a structured jacket, such as a blazer, will also help to create a sleeker ensemble.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images

The LBD

A little black dress has always had the reputation of being one of the most versatile staples you can own — which is probably why it's returned, full speed ahead, for Fall 2022. Michael Kors, Isabel Marant, and Louis Vuitton are just a few of the major brands who worked one into their collection, whether they produced a leather version or layered it over a shirt.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images

The LBD is essentially a blank canvas and the perfect piece to make all your own. Amp it up with accessories, like layers of necklaces, a belt, or chunky boots— whatever speaks to your personal style and creativity.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images

Black Trousers

Gone are the days when black dress pants were only worn in formal settings. While they can still be styled with a coordinating blazer, they're now a substitution for your everyday jeans as well. For Fall 2022, we saw them with a voluminous crop top at LaQuan Smith as well as a preppy sweater vest at Tory Burch.

Fall 2022 Trends
LaQuan Smith Fall 2022. Getty Images

Although you may feel inclined to reach for a button-down, adding a plaid old T-shirt and sneakers is another way to wear timeless pants. It's a balanced look that can essentially take you from work to play, and yes, it's already model-approved.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images

Top-Handle Bags

Whether we're talking super tiny, extra-large, or somewhere in the middle, top-handle bags surely reigned supreme on the Fall 2022 runways. This classic, elegant design was seen at Coach, Versace, Valentino, and Chloe, ensuring that the vintage version you have in your collection will fit right in.

Fall 2022 Trends
Versace Fall 2022. Getty Images

While this bag style tends to feel fancy at times, it can be casual, too. Use it to amp up your joggers and jeans, or carry a solid, neutral design to balance out a bright look.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images

Classic Blazers

When in doubt, layer with a blazer — it's a motto we've always lived by and designers seem to agree. At Saint Laurent, a boxy version was paired with a metallic skirt, while Balmain's moto pants received an elevated twist thanks to a shiny black blazer.

Fall 2022 Trends
Balmain Fall 2022. Getty Images

If you're looking for that last piece that will pull your outfit together, a blazer will come to the rescue. No matter which type you choose, you can layer it over everything from sweater dresses to jumpsuits for that final touch of something special.

Fall 2022 Trends
Getty Images
