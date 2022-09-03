I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Fashion Deals I'm Shopping This Labor Day

In the blink of an eye, most of the summer is behind us, and Labor Day weekend is here. When I'm not soaking up the warm weather or spending time with friends over the next few days, I'll be taking advantage of Amazon's massive Labor Day fashion sale. After scouring the site for the best deals, I found 10 fashion discounts that are simply too good to pass up.

My picks include clothes, shoes, and handbags from brands like Levi's, Free People, Ugg, and Staud. Prices start at just $22, and discounts go up to 60 percent off. So, without further ado, here are the 10 Labor Day fashion deals I'm adding to my Amazon cart ASAP.

Shop Editor-Approved Labor Day Fashion Deals:

When something has the words "super soft" in the name, I'm immediately interested in it. The Mia Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Supersoft Sweater from The Drop is made from a cozy jersey material and comes in eight solid colors. It has billowy sleeves with elastic cuffs, a V-neckline, and drop shoulders. I plan to wear this top with everything from leggings and sweats to jeans.

Another fuzzy find, a two-pack of Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks is on sale for $30. They're available in 12 color combinations, each made from the same machine-washable polyester. I can just picture myself slipping these on with a matching sweat set this fall and planting myself on the couch for a cozy night at home.

A little known fact is that you can often get Free People clothes on sale at Amazon, and this chunky mock-neck sweater from the brand is going for 46 percent off. The boxy knit top is made from 100 percent cotton and comes in six colors, including both neutral tones and bright shades. I can already tell this will be a go-to sweater for me all fall and winter long.

I've been wanting a pair of loose-fitting jeans, and this Levi's Ribcage pair caught my eye. Not only are they on sale for $49, but they also have more than 3,000 five-star ratings from customers who sang their praise. The straight-leg jeans come in 14 washes, and they're made from stretchy, cotton-based denim.

I already own three pairs of Reebok sneakers, but that's not stopping me from getting the brand's Nanoflex Cross Trainers that are on sale for $60. These shoes effortlessly combine fashion and function, so I can wear them for long walks around New York City without sacrificing style. Plus, they have breathable mesh up top to prevent your feet from overheating.

When it starts to cool down, you can find me wearing these Ugg combat boots with pretty much everything. They're made from waterproof leather with a foam footbed, a textile lining, a durable rubber outsole, and a wool trim up top. The boots also have a zipper closure on the front for an easy on and off. They're the perfect versatile boots to dress up or down throughout the next few months.

I'm a sucker for a cute lightweight jacket, so this BlankNYC quilted style stood out to me as soon as I saw it. It's made from soft lyocell that comes in 16 colors and patterns, and it has snaps up the front, side pockets, and elastic cuffs. This is the kind of jacket you can wear casually with sweats and then keep on with a pair of jeans and boots.

On Prime Day, I bought the Staud Convertible Bean Bag in ivory, so now I obviously need the pink one, too. For the $78 sale price, you essentially get three purses, since you can wear it as a shoulder bag, a wristlet, or a clutch. It's made from super soft ruched leather, and it has a zipper closure to keep your belongings safe. In the couple months I've had the bag, I've already worn it for countless evenings out.

Hear me out: western boots are going to be everywhere this fall, and now is our chance to get ahead of the trend. These Dolce Vita western-style ankle boots embrace the look without going overboard, which is exactly what I wanted. They're made with cream faux leather, and they have a side zipper, padded insoles, and chunky heels. I can see myself wearing them with jeans, work clothes, and even dresses.

I had to save the best deal for last; a Tory Burch leather tote bag is on sale for 60 percent off, which comes out to $269 off the original price. It has both zippered and patch pockets inside with an open top and a structured silhouette. If you're heading back into the office this fall, this bag would make an especially great work tote.

