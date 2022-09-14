Shacket Season Is Back, and This Best-Selling Corduroy Button-Down Is Up to 43% Off

It comes in solid colors, plaid patterns, and color-blocked options. 

Published on September 14, 2022

Amazon Shacket
On those fall days when it's not quite cold enough for a jacket, but there's still a chilly breeze in the air, a shacket is your best friend. The shirt-jacket combo gives you an extra layer of warmth without trapping in too much heat. Not to mention, it's an easy way to spice up a casual outfit. Amazon shoppers especially love this Dokotoo corduroy shacket, and it's on sale for up to 43 percent off.

Available in 44 colorways, including solid colors, plaid patterns, and color-blocked options, the shacket has buttons down the front, drop shoulders, and one chest pocket. It comes in sizes small through XXL — some shoppers recommend going a size up if you want an oversized fit.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Shop now: $28 (Originally $46); amazon.com

With nearly 5,500 five-star ratings, the corduroy shacket has earned a spot as the number-one best-selling button-down shirt or blouse on Amazon. And that makes sense when you think about all the ways you can wear the top — unbuttoned with a tee underneath, partially buttoned and French-tucked, fully buttoned up, or tied into a crop-top, just to name a few. So, when you buy the shacket, you immediately add at least four outfits to your fall fashion rotation.

Shoppers can't stop raving about the quality of the fabric, calling it "super soft" and "not too heavy or too light." Another reviewer said it's "comfy and stylish for fall," while a third deemed it the "best oversized jacket," since they can "wear it with everything."

Whether you're looking for a plain, oversized shirt to throw on with athleisure outfits or a statement plaid shacket to wear with jeans and boots this fall, you'll find it on sale at Amazon. Shop more colors and patterns of the Dokotoo corduroy shacket, below, starting at $28.

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Shop now: $28 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down
Shop now: $29 (Originally $50); amazon.com

