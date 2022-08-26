Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Versatile Cardigans for Fall — Here Are Their Top 5 for Under $40

Including lightweight and heavier knit styles.

Published on August 26, 2022

Fall cardigans roundup
Photo: Getty Images

During the transitional weather days between summer and fall, it's nice to have an extra layer in your bag in case you get cold. Since a jacket may be too bulky to fit in your purse, a cardigan sweater is your best bet — and Amazon shoppers have already scouted out the five best options for less than $40.

It's clear that shoppers are gearing up for fall, as half of the top 10 best-selling sweaters on Amazon right now are cardigans. The options include both lightweight and heavier knit styles in a range of colors and patterns. Below, check out five customer-loved cardigans, starting at $21.

Shop Under-$40 Cardigans:

If you're not quite ready to wear sweaters just yet, opt for this drapey, viscose-blend cardigan instead. It comes in 20 colors and is available in sizes small through 3X, and the hemline is slightly longer in the front than the back. One shopper said it "fits beautifully and is so comfortable," while another person confirmed the "material is lightweight and very silky."

Fall Cardigans
Courtesy

Shop now: $21 (Originally $30); amazon.com

As another breathable option, this three-quarter-sleeve cardigan will get you through the last few weeks of summer. It's also made from a blend of viscose and spandex, and it comes in 18 colors and runs in sizes small through 3X. One shopper called it "versatile and flattering," since you can wear it over everything from a T-shirt and jeans to a formal sleeveless dress.

Fall Cardigans
Courtesy

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

For a longer, oversized look, check out this ribbed cardigan that features functional snap buttons down the front. Made from a blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, it "feels like a T-shirt, but looks better," according to a reviewer. You can choose from 33 colors and patterns, and it runs in sizes small through XXL.

Fall Cardigans
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Moving into sweater territory, this chunky knit cardigan just screams cozy fall vibes. It's made from 100 percent acrylic and comes in sizes small through XXL. Wear it casually with a pair of leggings and a tee, or dress it up with jeans and a blouse underneath. As one shopper put it, the sweater is "extremely comfortable" and instantly became "an integral part of [their] wardrobe."

Fall Cardigans
Courtesy

Shop now: $37 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

No fall wardrobe is complete without a cable-knit sweater, and Amazon shoppers especially adore this long cardigan. Made from 100 percent acrylic, the oversized sweater has tortoise-shell buttons and two large pockets on the front. One reviewer declared it "a must-have for anyone who loves sweaters."

Fall Cardigans
Courtesy

Shop now: $36 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

