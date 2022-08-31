Trust Me, This $70 Amazon Blazer Is a Must-Have for Your Fall Wardrobe

Up until recently, I didn't own a single blazer; I previously thought of them as professional-style jackets I could only wear to work. While that's certainly one use for them, a few of my favorite celebrities have convinced me to wear a blazer beyond the office, and this long blazer from Amazon's in-house brand The Drop has quickly become one of my most-worn layering pieces.

Hilary Duff dressed down an oversized blazer with a white tee, straight-leg jeans and heeled sandals, while Hailey Bieber edged up hers with a cutout mini dress and loafers. Kourtney Kardashian even proved you can wear a blazer as a sophisticated dress.

Courtesy

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

These celebrity style moments were all the inspiration I needed to finally add a blazer to my wardrobe, just in time for fall. Available in both neutral tones and bright colors, the longline blazer features a notched collar, two envelope pockets, a single button on the front, exposed seams, and a vent in the back. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex, and comes in sizes XXS through 5X. Just note: It's dry-clean only.

The brand sent me the blazer in black (one of the perks of being an Amazon shopping editor), and I've found ways to wear it now and into the fall. While it's still hot out, the jacket looks great with a patterned mini dress and sandals for brunch with friends or an evening out. As the weather starts to cool down, I plan to wear the blazer casually with jeans and sneakers and dress it up for work with high-waisted trousers and loafers.

More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers agree that the affordable blazer is a must-have wardrobe staple. One reviewer confirmed that the "quality is unbelievable," adding that it's "beyond timeless," and they "look forward to putting it together with different looks for a long time." Another shopper said the "fit is exactly as expected and very flattering." You can't ask for much more from an online clothing purchase.

I'm confident I'll be rocking this blazer through the fall for everything from casual dinners to days at the office to evenings out. Hop on the trend and check out more colors of the Blake Long Blazer at Amazon, below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $70; amazon.com