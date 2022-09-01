Amazon's New Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation Is a One-Stop Shop for Seasonal Staples

With blazing hot temperatures around the country, there is no better way to look forward to the fall season than with a wardrobe refresh. It's time to swap out your jean shorts with faux leather skirts and your open-toed shoes with chunky ankles boots. With fall comes pumpkin patches, apple picking, and other outdoor activities — aka, the perfect excuse to show off all of those seasonal styles.

If you're looking for inspiration, there is no better place for easy-to-digest outfit formulas than Amazon's new size-inclusive storefront, which has a carefully selected assortment of well-fitted clothing and accessories that come in a range of sizes to fit all body types. The brand has everything from leather skirts, evening footwear, and oxford shirts to get you prepped ahead of the season. Some options offer playful punches of colors while others will be mainstays in your closet that you'll reach for over and over again.

Shop Dress Pants, Blouses, and Skirts for Fall:

From flowy blouses to structured skirts, Amazon has tons of office wear to explore that could take you beyond your nine to five, all at an affordable price point.

If you enjoy a polished office look, Rafaella dress pants will be an essential in your fall wardrobe. With six different colors to choose from, the pants are made from a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex. One shopper called it a "great fit in waist and hips," and that they "will be looking for other colors," while another person said they "also pair well with heels, flats, or sneakers."

For days when cool temperatures call for bundling up a bit more, opt for outerwear like this trench coat. Designed for comfort, it's made of cotton and nylon to keep you warm in transitional weather. One shopper said it has "very light fabric that is crisp and feels tailored," while another shared that it's "lightweight, so it's good for spring or fall outfits." Choose from four colors and sizes from XXS to 5X.

Whether you're a minimalist who prefers tonal colors, or someone who likes to spice things up with statement-making bright colors, Amazon has options for everyone when it comes to day-to-day style. From household names like Levis and The Drop, to independent labels who prioritize inclusive sizing, these are our favorite five casual-wear pieces from Amazon's size-inclusive curation.

Shop Casual Fall Outfits:

Perfect for going on a date or to brunch with the girls, these $36 chunky heel sandals will pair well with anything. The shoes come in six different colors, including green and pink for dramatic and bold days, or black, white, and neutral tones for a classic look. One shopper raved about the fit: "I danced all night in these shoes! Wide foot friendly and comfortable. I want other colors now," While another person said they're "easy to walk in" and are "great shoes, especially for the price."

If you enjoy wearing playful printed dresses in the fall, this Amazon Essentials Wrap dress is a must-have for you. You can wear yours with sneakers, heels, or boots, depending on the occasion. Layer it under a jean jacket when the nights get a bit cooler. It's made from stretchy polyester, which a shopper said is "very flattering" and is made with "very comfy material." Choose from 10 colors and sizes XS through 6X.

For all your fall must haves, including staples and accent pieces, run, don't walk, to Amazon new size-inclusive storefront.