Amazon's New Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation Is a One-Stop Shop for Seasonal Staples

The versatile pieces start at just $12.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Just Launched a Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation, and It’s Full of Versatile Staples
Photo: Getty Images

With blazing hot temperatures around the country, there is no better way to look forward to the fall season than with a wardrobe refresh. It's time to swap out your jean shorts with faux leather skirts and your open-toed shoes with chunky ankles boots. With fall comes pumpkin patches, apple picking, and other outdoor activities — aka, the perfect excuse to show off all of those seasonal styles.

If you're looking for inspiration, there is no better place for easy-to-digest outfit formulas than Amazon's new size-inclusive storefront, which has a carefully selected assortment of well-fitted clothing and accessories that come in a range of sizes to fit all body types. The brand has everything from leather skirts, evening footwear, and oxford shirts to get you prepped ahead of the season. Some options offer playful punches of colors while others will be mainstays in your closet that you'll reach for over and over again.

Shop Dress Pants, Blouses, and Skirts for Fall:

From flowy blouses to structured skirts, Amazon has tons of office wear to explore that could take you beyond your nine to five, all at an affordable price point.

If you enjoy a polished office look, Rafaella dress pants will be an essential in your fall wardrobe. With six different colors to choose from, the pants are made from a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex. One shopper called it a "great fit in waist and hips," and that they "will be looking for other colors," while another person said they "also pair well with heels, flats, or sneakers."

Size-Inclusive Amazon Fashion
Courtesy

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

For days when cool temperatures call for bundling up a bit more, opt for outerwear like this trench coat. Designed for comfort, it's made of cotton and nylon to keep you warm in transitional weather. One shopper said it has "very light fabric that is crisp and feels tailored," while another shared that it's "lightweight, so it's good for spring or fall outfits." Choose from four colors and sizes from XXS to 5X.

Size-Inclusive Amazon Fashion
Courtesy

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

Whether you're a minimalist who prefers tonal colors, or someone who likes to spice things up with statement-making bright colors, Amazon has options for everyone when it comes to day-to-day style. From household names like Levis and The Drop, to independent labels who prioritize inclusive sizing, these are our favorite five casual-wear pieces from Amazon's size-inclusive curation.

Shop Casual Fall Outfits:

Perfect for going on a date or to brunch with the girls, these $36 chunky heel sandals will pair well with anything. The shoes come in six different colors, including green and pink for dramatic and bold days, or black, white, and neutral tones for a classic look. One shopper raved about the fit: "I danced all night in these shoes! Wide foot friendly and comfortable. I want other colors now," While another person said they're "easy to walk in" and are "great shoes, especially for the price."

Size-Inclusive Amazon Fashion
Courtesy

Shop now: $36; amazon.com

If you enjoy wearing playful printed dresses in the fall, this Amazon Essentials Wrap dress is a must-have for you. You can wear yours with sneakers, heels, or boots, depending on the occasion. Layer it under a jean jacket when the nights get a bit cooler. It's made from stretchy polyester, which a shopper said is "very flattering" and is made with "very comfy material." Choose from 10 colors and sizes XS through 6X.

Size-Inclusive Amazon Fashion
Courtesy

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

For all your fall must haves, including staples and accent pieces, run, don't walk, to Amazon new size-inclusive storefront.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lightweight sweaters for fall
Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — From Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Fall cardigans roundup
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying Versatile Cardigans for Fall — Here Are Their Top 5 for Under $40
Amazon Fall Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Convinced This Best-Selling Blouse Is the "Perfect Fall Top"
Early Amazon Fashion Labor Day Deals
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ Early Labor Day Fashion Deals — Here Are the 30 Worth Buying
Amazon's The Drop Blazer Review
Trust Me, This $70 Amazon Blazer Is a Must-Have for Your Fall Wardrobe
Amazon lightweight jackets under $50
Amazon Is Full of Lightweight, Under-$50 Jackets for In-Between Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
This “Super Flattering” Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It’s on Sale for $24
This "Super Flattering" Gingham Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Fall — and It's on Sale for $24
This Best-Selling Casual Dress on Amazon With 22,000+ Perfect Ratings Is Already 30% Off for Labor Day
This Best-Selling Casual Dress on Amazon With 22,000+ Perfect Ratings Is Already 30% Off for Labor Day
Fall Fashion Trends by Zodiac Sign
The Best Fashion Trends to Wear for Fall 2022, According to Your Zodiac Sign
New Zesica Sweater
This Customer-Loved Amazon Brand Just Dropped a New Fall Sweater — and It's Already Topping the Charts
Amazon Is Overflowing With Comfy Loungewear to Welcome in Fall - Here Are 15 Cozy Must-Haves
Amazon Has Hundreds of Cozy Loungewear Options to Welcome in Fall — Here Are 15 Must-Haves 
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
This Unexpected Department Store Has So Many Cardigans, Jackets, and More Fall Staples for Under $45
Summer Fall Staples
How to Make Your Favorite Summer Staples Work for the Fall
Amazon wardrobe basics under $100
10 Under-$100 Amazon Basics That Belong in Every Capsule Wardrobe, According to a Stylist
Hot Pink Summer Fashion
Vibrant Pink Is a Major Fashion Trend This Summer, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 at Amazon