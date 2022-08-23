Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — from Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots

Now that we're nearing the end of August, it's officially time to start thinking about your fall wardrobe. Before you know it, you'll be wearing sweaters, jackets, and boots again, so you might as well get ahead of the game. Luckily, Amazon just dropped its fall fashion guide, and we narrowed it down to the must-have clothes, shoes, and accessories of the season.

Shop Fall Clothes:

The fall clothing section includes casual options, like Levi's jeans and a chunky crewneck sweater, as well as more formal pieces, like a vegan leather skirt and a knit midi dress. Shop our 10 favorite items, below.

When a pair of popular Levi's jeans goes on sale, you have no choice but to grab them. So of course, we had to include the Wedgie Straight Jeans, which are going for $49, thanks to an on-site coupon. Available in 16 shades, the jeans are high-waisted with a button fly, and they're made to fit tightly through the hips before continuing straight down. As the name suggests, they "make your butt look great," according to a reviewer.

To wear with your new jeans, check out this chunky ribbed cardigan from The Drop. It comes in four neutral tones and sizes XXS through 5X, and it's made from a blend of acrylic, nylon, polyester, and wool that a reviewer confirmed is "not itchy." You can wear it with a basic tee that's already in your closet, or buy the matching knit tank top to go underneath.

The early weeks of fall are one of your only chances all year to wear a vest, and we recommend this hooded fleece style from Orolay (aka the brand behind the viral Amazon coat). Available in six color combinations, the vest is filled with 90 percent duck down and 10 percent feathers. It also has an adjustable hood, fleece-lined pockets, and elastic piping around the hemline. Throw it on with jeans and a sweater to instantly elevate your look.

Shop Fall Shoes:

It wouldn't be fall without a few new pairs of boots and sneakers, and Amazon is overflowing with stylish options from brands like Veja, Superga, Ugg, and Sam Edelman.

Up your sneaker game with these Veja high-tops that have thick rubber platforms to protect you against unpredictable weather. Available in black and white, the sneakers have removable cushioned insoles, rubber toe guards, and pull-tabs on the back. Wear them with everything from leggings and a sweatshirt to jeans and a sweater.

Naturally, we had to include a pair of Ugg boots, and these mini ones are a customer favorite. They come in 22 colors, and they're made from suede with a fur-lined interior and a synthetic outsole. As one shopper put it, they're "easy to throw on" and "go with almost anything."

Cowboy boots went viral last fall, and according to Amazon's current fall fashion curation, they're not going anywhere. These Ariat mid-calf western boots are a fan favorite, and they come in eight color combinations. The boots are made from leather with embroidered designs, a square toe, and two pull-tabs up top. One reviewer said they're the "best boots" they've owned, adding that they're "lightweight and don't need to be broken in."

Shop Fall Accessories:

Cooler fall weather means you can add trendy hats, gloves, and scarves to finish off your look. Amazon's collection has plenty of different styles, as well as bags and jewelry from brands like Ugg and Shashi.

You can't go wrong with a classic knit beanie, and this Amazon Essentials hat is on sale for just $13. It comes in four neutral colors, each with a cable-knit pattern, a cuffed hem, and a pom on top. A shopper confirmed it's "fantastic quality [and a] cute color," plus it has a "slouchy, but not sloppy fit."

You'll also need a warm and fashionable scarf, like this plaid one from Badgley Mischka. It comes in both neutral-toned and bright-colored plaid options, so you can find a style that works with your wardrobe. Throw it on with a simple sweater or lightweight jacket, a pair of jeans, and boots, and you'll have the perfect fall outfit.

And in the bag department, we've got our eye on this luxe Ugg crossbody that effortlessly combines smooth leather and soft sheepskin. It has an adjustable strap, a foldover flap with a magnetic button closure, and a jacquard-lined interior. With enough room for your phone, wallet, and keys, the bag is perfect for everyday wear.

