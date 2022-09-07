Update Your Fall Dress Collection With These Under-$75 Midis and Minis From Amazon

It’s officially time to start transitioning your wardrobe. 

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
Published on September 7, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Fall Dresses
Photo: Getty Images

Now that fall is around the corner, it's time to swap out your breezy sundresses for warmer fall pieces. Whether you prefer minis, midis, or maxis, you'll find tons of options in Amazon's fall dresses section to suit your style. We rounded up 10 cute dresses from the curation, all for less than $75.

The list includes both short-sleeve and long-sleeve options in a range of lengths, making them super versatile and wearable for multiple seasons. You can wear many of these dresses during the last few weeks of summer with sandals and continue wearing them into the fall with tights and boots. Below, check out all 10 Amazon dresses we've got our eye on for fall.

Shop Fall Dresses Under $75:

If shorter dresses are your thing, consider this long-sleeve tiered style from The Drop. It's made from 100 percent viscose and has a V-neckline with ruffle details, billowy sleeves, tiers sewn into the skirt, and side pockets. One shopper "could see this being dressed up with a little tan moto jacket in the fall with ankle booties."

Amazon Fall Dresses
Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Moving on to midis, this Milumia button-up dress is the versatile statement piece your fall wardrobe needs. It has elbow-length sleeves with a V-neckline, a shirred elastic waistband, and a slit in the front. You can wear it casually with flat boots and a utilitarian jacket, or dress it up for an evening out with heeled sandals and a cropped faux-leather jacket. A reviewer confirmed they pair the dress with "boots, tights, scarves, and sweaters to extend its life" into the colder months.

Amazon Fall Dresses
Courtesy

Shop now: $43; amazon.com

Offering the most coverage on the list, the Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress comes in 12 dotted patterns. The popular dress has long, billowing sleeves, a V-neckline, an elastic waistband with a fabric tie, and a flowy, tiered skirt. According to one shopper, the dress is "very flattering and looks expensively chic." Accessorize it with tights, boots, and jackets all fall and winter long.

Amazon Fall Dresses
Courtesy

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

Instead of letting fall weather sneak up on you, stock up on these affordable, seasonal dresses now and start planning your outfits for the months to come.

