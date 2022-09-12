Fashion Seasonal Trends Fall Fashion Amazon Just Named the Biggest Fall Trends of 2022, and You Can Shop the Looks Starting at $28 Including cozy loungewear and sleek going out looks. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle As the summer comes to an end, it's time to start switching over your closet from breezy warm-weather looks to cozy fall outfits. And since it can feel overwhelming to sort through the thousands of new styles hitting the market this season, we turned to Amazon's fall fashion trends section to get a better sense of what to buy. Amazon's in-house brand, The Drop, launched a fall storefront that sorts the season's fashion into four categories: lounge layers, classic styles, slinky dresses, and sleek separates. Below, we rounded up our five favorite pieces in each category to curate your dream fall wardrobe. Shop Lounge Layers: It wouldn't be fall without comfy loungewear, and Amazon has tons of top-rated sweat sets to choose from in both sweater and sweatshirt materials. The Drop Mia Bell-Sleeve V-Neck Supersoft Sweater, $40 The Drop Maddie Loose-Fit Supersoft Sweater Jogger, $45 Zesica Long-Sleeve Crop-Top and Jogger Set, $40 with coupon (Originally $56) Pink Queen Knit Pullover and Wide-Leg Pants Set, $51 Ugg Tasman Slipper, $100 This V-neck sweater and matching joggers set from The Drop puts an elevated twist on a loungewear look. Both pieces are made from a blend of viscose, polyester, and nylon fabrics that are every bit soft and cozy, and the sets come in seven colors. You can wear this outfit to relax around the house or work from home, and then keep it on to run errands. Finish off the look with these Ugg slippers that also work both inside and out. Courtesy Shop now: $40; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $45; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $100; amazon.com Shop Classic Styles: If you're heading back into the office this fall, you'll need to stock up on classic wardrobe staples that easily pair with other clothes, shoes, and accessories already in your closet. Here are five classics that make for quick, fuss-free styles. The Drop Mirabelle Long Bell-Sleeve Open-Front Cozy Cardigan, $45 The Drop @Lucyswhims Long-Sleeve Button-Down Stretch Satin Shirt, $50 The Drop Sharon Loose-Fit Pleated Pants, $55 The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $70 Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer, $150 It doesn't get more classic than a structured blazer, and this long-line style from The Drop has rave reviews. Available in eight colors, the polyester blazer "looks high quality and it is very flattering," according to a shopper. Wear it with everything from skirts to jeans to trousers, like this high-waisted, pleated pair that's also from The Drop. For extra sophistication, add these Sam Edelman leather loafers with gold hardware. Courtesy Shop now: $70; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $55; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $150; amazon.com Shop Slinky Dresses: For more formal occasions, it's all about flowy dresses in flattering silhouettes that'll keep you feeling cute and comfortable for hours at a time. Here are the slinky dresses that strike that perfect balance, plus a dressy boot option to wear with them. Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $28 Goodthreads Fluid Twill Puff-Sleeve Cutout Maxi Dress, $44 The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $50 The Drop Mickey Loose-Fit One-Shoulder Rib-Knit Maxi Dress, $57 Steve Madden Claire Heeled Fashion Boot, $100 If you're not quite ready to give up summer vibes, this navy and pink floral Goodthreads puff-sleeve maxi will extend the season in style. It has three-quarter-length sleeves and a flowing skirt to keep you warm, but it still features hints of summer with its botanical print and front cut-out. The Ana slip dress from The Drop also makes a great transition piece, as you can wear it on its own now and with a jacket over, or a shirt under, to match the weather. Both dresses pair well with these Steve Madden heeled boots that have a ribbed sock design and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel for added lift. Courtesy Shop now: $44; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $50; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $100; amazon.com Shop Sleek Separates: The easiest way to channel "cool-girl" vibes this fall is with sleek separates that you can mix and match to create edgy-yet-elevated looks. These five must-haves are as versatile as it gets, while still making a stylish statement. The Drop Vivienne Padded-Shoulder Balloon-Sleeve Crew-Neck Sweater, $40 Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $45 (Originally $70) The Drop Ellison Rib Flare-Leg Sweater Pant, $50 The Drop Anouk Faux-Leather Blazer, $80 Dream Pairs Over-the-Knee Stretch Boots, $42 (Originally $64) This sweater from The Drop has a few key details that'll make it stand out from every other crew-neck in your closet, including padded shoulders, balloon sleeves, and exaggerated cuffs. It makes a strong statement in its simplicity, and it looks great with a pair of flared pants, like this ribbed style that's also from The Drop. And while you may not necessarily wear these shoes with those two pieces, the Dream Pairs over-the-knee boots are a sleek Amazon find that definitely deserve a spot in your wardrobe to pair with chic mini skirts and oversized blazers. Courtesy Shop now: $40; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $50; amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $42 (Originally $64); amazon.com Was this page helpful? 