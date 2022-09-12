Amazon Just Named the Biggest Fall Trends of 2022, and You Can Shop the Looks Starting at $28

As the summer comes to an end, it's time to start switching over your closet from breezy warm-weather looks to cozy fall outfits. And since it can feel overwhelming to sort through the thousands of new styles hitting the market this season, we turned to Amazon's fall fashion trends section to get a better sense of what to buy.

Amazon's in-house brand, The Drop, launched a fall storefront that sorts the season's fashion into four categories: lounge layers, classic styles, slinky dresses, and sleek separates. Below, we rounded up our five favorite pieces in each category to curate your dream fall wardrobe.

Shop Lounge Layers:

It wouldn't be fall without comfy loungewear, and Amazon has tons of top-rated sweat sets to choose from in both sweater and sweatshirt materials.

This V-neck sweater and matching joggers set from The Drop puts an elevated twist on a loungewear look. Both pieces are made from a blend of viscose, polyester, and nylon fabrics that are every bit soft and cozy, and the sets come in seven colors. You can wear this outfit to relax around the house or work from home, and then keep it on to run errands. Finish off the look with these Ugg slippers that also work both inside and out.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

Shop Classic Styles:

If you're heading back into the office this fall, you'll need to stock up on classic wardrobe staples that easily pair with other clothes, shoes, and accessories already in your closet. Here are five classics that make for quick, fuss-free styles.

It doesn't get more classic than a structured blazer, and this long-line style from The Drop has rave reviews. Available in eight colors, the polyester blazer "looks high quality and it is very flattering," according to a shopper. Wear it with everything from skirts to jeans to trousers, like this high-waisted, pleated pair that's also from The Drop. For extra sophistication, add these Sam Edelman leather loafers with gold hardware.

Shop now: $70; amazon.com

Shop now: $55; amazon.com

Shop now: $150; amazon.com

Shop Slinky Dresses:

For more formal occasions, it's all about flowy dresses in flattering silhouettes that'll keep you feeling cute and comfortable for hours at a time. Here are the slinky dresses that strike that perfect balance, plus a dressy boot option to wear with them.

If you're not quite ready to give up summer vibes, this navy and pink floral Goodthreads puff-sleeve maxi will extend the season in style. It has three-quarter-length sleeves and a flowing skirt to keep you warm, but it still features hints of summer with its botanical print and front cut-out. The Ana slip dress from The Drop also makes a great transition piece, as you can wear it on its own now and with a jacket over, or a shirt under, to match the weather. Both dresses pair well with these Steve Madden heeled boots that have a ribbed sock design and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel for added lift.

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Shop now: $100; amazon.com

Shop Sleek Separates:

The easiest way to channel "cool-girl" vibes this fall is with sleek separates that you can mix and match to create edgy-yet-elevated looks. These five must-haves are as versatile as it gets, while still making a stylish statement.

This sweater from The Drop has a few key details that'll make it stand out from every other crew-neck in your closet, including padded shoulders, balloon sleeves, and exaggerated cuffs. It makes a strong statement in its simplicity, and it looks great with a pair of flared pants, like this ribbed style that's also from The Drop. And while you may not necessarily wear these shoes with those two pieces, the Dream Pairs over-the-knee boots are a sleek Amazon find that definitely deserve a spot in your wardrobe to pair with chic mini skirts and oversized blazers.

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Shop now: $42 (Originally $64); amazon.com