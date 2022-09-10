Amazon's Epic Designer Fall Fashion Sale Includes Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Jeans for 80% Off

If you're officially in fall shopping mode, we've got some good news for you: Amazon just launched a massive sale on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for the new season, and the deals are even more impressive than they were over Labor Day weekend.

The sale includes discounts on everything from sweaters and jeans to boots and handbags from brands like Ugg, 7 For All Mankind, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, and more. Below, we rounded up 15 of the best deals from Amazon's fall fashion sale. We can't think of a better way to kick off the new season than with a little discount designer shopping.

Shop Designer Fall Clothes on Sale:

Whether you're looking for a cozy sweater, pair of well-fitting jeans, or an office-appropriate dress, you'll find it in the designer clothing sale section.

Starting off strong, these 7 For All Mankind straight-leg jeans are going for a whopping 80 percent off, making them now just $44. Sarah Jessica Parker is a longtime fan of the denim brand, which is the only confirmation we need to add a pair to our fall wardrobes. The sale style is slightly cropped and comes in black acid wash. Wear them with black ankle booties and an oversized sweater for an elevated look.

Shop now: $44 (Originally $218); amazon.com

If your sweater collection is feeling a bit sparse, this Rebecca Taylor wool and cashmere pullover is going for half-off. Available in red, white, and black, the sweater has a boat neckline, puff sleeves, and a slim-fitting silhouette. You can dress it down for a casual weekend day with a pair of jeans or leggings, or dress it up for work with high-waisted trousers.

Shop now: $183 (Originally $365); amazon.com

Another office fashion option for fall, this Norma Kamali long-sleeve dress effortlessly combines comfort and style. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and has a V-neckline with a faux-wrap detail, plus a hemline that hits below the knees. Given its simple silhouette and palette, this midi dress would look great with a colorful blazer and a pair of chunky loafers.

Shop now: $70 (Originally $165); amazon.com

Shop Designer Fall Shoes on Sale:

No fall outfit is complete without a pair of stylish boots, and Amazon's designer fashion sale includes tons of options from Sam Edelman, Ugg, and Dr. Martens.

At 70 percent off, these Sam Edelman Western-inspired ankle boots are a no-brainer. The pull-on suede booties have a square toe, decorative strap around the ankle with silver hardware, and a 1.75-inch block-heel. One shopper, who is "so excited to finally own a good quality pair of ankle boots," said these are "so comfy and fit perfectly."

Shop now: $60 (Originally $200); amazon.com

For more casual days, these half-off Ugg boots are a cozy dream. They're made from genuine suede with sheep's fur lining and a zipper closure on the side. You can wear them around the house as slippers, but since they have rubber outsoles, you can also wear them out and about to run errands. A reviewer said they love the way the shoes "hug [their] feet and keep them warm without squeezing or overheating."

Shop now: $69 (Originally $140); amazon.com

And for an edgier look, grab these classic leather Dr. Martens combat boots for 40 percent off their original price. They have a soft leather lining, padded insoles that mold to the shape of your feet, and rubber outsoles with the brand's signature yellow stitching. While they may take a few weeks to break in, per reviews, once they do, you'll never want to wear another pair of boots.

Shop now: $102 (Originally $170); amazon.com

Shop Designer Fall Accessories on Sale:

Accessories can make or break a look, so it's worth investing in a few well-made pieces from brands like Staud and Tory Burch while they're on sale.

Even though summer is ending, it doesn't mean you can't still wear sunglasses. These oversized Le Specs ones come in an emerald green that's perfect for the transition to fall. They have plastic frames with round, gradient lenses, and they come with a soft case for easy storage.

Shop now: $55 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Continuing on with the green theme, this Pendleton wool fedora is on sale for 55 percent off. Even if you're just wearing leggings and an oversized sweater, throwing on this hat will instantly get you into the fall spirit. It comes in two sizes, so you can choose the one that'll best stay put on your head in unpredictable weather.

Shop now: $62 (Originally $139); amazon.com

Finishing off with a beloved designer, this Tory Burch leather hobo bag is going for 30 percent off in a light brown colorway. It has an adjustable shoulder strap and the brand's logo on the front — both with gold hardware. The purse also has a suede lining, snap-top closure, and an interior zippered pocket. It's the perfect everyday purse to wear with both casual and professional outfits.

Shop now: $314 (Originally $448); amazon.com