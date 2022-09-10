Amazon's Epic Designer Fall Fashion Sale Includes Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Jeans for 80% Off

Plus, discounts from Ugg, Tory Burch, and Sam Edelman.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Photo: Courtesy Amazon

If you're officially in fall shopping mode, we've got some good news for you: Amazon just launched a massive sale on designer clothes, shoes, and accessories for the new season, and the deals are even more impressive than they were over Labor Day weekend.

The sale includes discounts on everything from sweaters and jeans to boots and handbags from brands like Ugg, 7 For All Mankind, Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, and more. Below, we rounded up 15 of the best deals from Amazon's fall fashion sale. We can't think of a better way to kick off the new season than with a little discount designer shopping.

Shop Designer Fall Clothes on Sale:

Whether you're looking for a cozy sweater, pair of well-fitting jeans, or an office-appropriate dress, you'll find it in the designer clothing sale section.

Starting off strong, these 7 For All Mankind straight-leg jeans are going for a whopping 80 percent off, making them now just $44. Sarah Jessica Parker is a longtime fan of the denim brand, which is the only confirmation we need to add a pair to our fall wardrobes. The sale style is slightly cropped and comes in black acid wash. Wear them with black ankle booties and an oversized sweater for an elevated look.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $44 (Originally $218); amazon.com

If your sweater collection is feeling a bit sparse, this Rebecca Taylor wool and cashmere pullover is going for half-off. Available in red, white, and black, the sweater has a boat neckline, puff sleeves, and a slim-fitting silhouette. You can dress it down for a casual weekend day with a pair of jeans or leggings, or dress it up for work with high-waisted trousers.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $183 (Originally $365); amazon.com

Another office fashion option for fall, this Norma Kamali long-sleeve dress effortlessly combines comfort and style. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and has a V-neckline with a faux-wrap detail, plus a hemline that hits below the knees. Given its simple silhouette and palette, this midi dress would look great with a colorful blazer and a pair of chunky loafers.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $70 (Originally $165); amazon.com

Shop Designer Fall Shoes on Sale:

No fall outfit is complete without a pair of stylish boots, and Amazon's designer fashion sale includes tons of options from Sam Edelman, Ugg, and Dr. Martens.

At 70 percent off, these Sam Edelman Western-inspired ankle boots are a no-brainer. The pull-on suede booties have a square toe, decorative strap around the ankle with silver hardware, and a 1.75-inch block-heel. One shopper, who is "so excited to finally own a good quality pair of ankle boots," said these are "so comfy and fit perfectly."

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $60 (Originally $200); amazon.com

For more casual days, these half-off Ugg boots are a cozy dream. They're made from genuine suede with sheep's fur lining and a zipper closure on the side. You can wear them around the house as slippers, but since they have rubber outsoles, you can also wear them out and about to run errands. A reviewer said they love the way the shoes "hug [their] feet and keep them warm without squeezing or overheating."

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $140); amazon.com

And for an edgier look, grab these classic leather Dr. Martens combat boots for 40 percent off their original price. They have a soft leather lining, padded insoles that mold to the shape of your feet, and rubber outsoles with the brand's signature yellow stitching. While they may take a few weeks to break in, per reviews, once they do, you'll never want to wear another pair of boots.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $102 (Originally $170); amazon.com

Shop Designer Fall Accessories on Sale:

Accessories can make or break a look, so it's worth investing in a few well-made pieces from brands like Staud and Tory Burch while they're on sale.

Even though summer is ending, it doesn't mean you can't still wear sunglasses. These oversized Le Specs ones come in an emerald green that's perfect for the transition to fall. They have plastic frames with round, gradient lenses, and they come with a soft case for easy storage.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $55 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Continuing on with the green theme, this Pendleton wool fedora is on sale for 55 percent off. Even if you're just wearing leggings and an oversized sweater, throwing on this hat will instantly get you into the fall spirit. It comes in two sizes, so you can choose the one that'll best stay put on your head in unpredictable weather.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $62 (Originally $139); amazon.com

Finishing off with a beloved designer, this Tory Burch leather hobo bag is going for 30 percent off in a light brown colorway. It has an adjustable shoulder strap and the brand's logo on the front — both with gold hardware. The purse also has a suede lining, snap-top closure, and an interior zippered pocket. It's the perfect everyday purse to wear with both casual and professional outfits.

Designer Fall Fashion Sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $314 (Originally $448); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Amazon Fashion Labor Day Deals
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ Early Labor Day Fashion Deals — Here Are the 30 Worth Buying
Editor-Loved Amazon Labor Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Fashion Deals I'm Shopping This Labor Day
Amazon Labor Day Deals Roundup
The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — From Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Amazon designer outlet deals
Amazon's Designer Fashion Outlet Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Including Prada Sunglasses for 51% Off
Amazon End of Summer Fashion Sale
Amazon Launched an End-of-Summer Fashion Sale With Discounts as High as 74%
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Amazon Designer Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Shopbop Section Is Low-Key Stocked With Incredible Cyber Monday Designer Fashion Deals
Amazon fall fashion
15 Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Amazon — Including 50% Off a Levi's Faux-Shearling-Lined Denim Jacket
Amazon most-loved fall clothes tout
The 15 Fall Fashion Pieces Amazon Shoppers Love Most This Season — and a Stylist Approves, Too
cyber monday deals
The 50 Best Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before They're Gone for Good
Amazon Just Launched a Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation, and It’s Full of Versatile Staples
Amazon's New Size-Inclusive Fall Fashion Curation Is a One-Stop Shop for Seasonal Staples
Tory Burch Private Sale
Tory Burch's Famous Private Sale Is Finally Here, and It's a Treasure Trove of Designer Bag Deals
New Zesica Sweater
This Customer-Loved Amazon Brand Just Dropped a New Fall Sweater — and It's Already Topping the Charts
Lightweight sweaters for fall
Amazon Is Full of Not-Too-Hot Knits for Transitional Weather — Here Are the 10 Best
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day