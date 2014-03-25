Scratch Your Vintage Itch

byronesque.com Now you can shop far-flung vintage meccas—N.Y.C.’s What Goes Around Comes Around, Paris’s Quidam de Revel—all in one place. Selections focus on hard-core collectors’ most sought-after designers, like Azzedine Alaia and Thierry Mugler.
LXR & Co.
lxrco.com Calling all accessory aficionados! With its lust-inducing stock of authenticated Chanel, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton, this site is one of the best for collectors and fashion fans alike. Justify a splurge purchase with prices that are up to 80 percent off retail.
Nifty Thrifty
niftythrifty.com This spot’s loaded with fun, affordable finds (many under $50) from the lesser-known and mass-market labels of yesteryear (aww, Laura Ashley!). It proves that a hot label isn’t the only path to a covetable vintage find. Bonus: Exact measurements make it a cinch to figure out fit.
PinkClouds
pinkclouds.com Working a vintage piece (like a
1970s tiger-print dress for $235) into your wardrobe can take imagination, which is why founder Jennifer Collins shows each item with modern touches, like leggings from the Row, to help you picture it in action. Eva Mendes is a fan.
Wiseling
wiseling.com Shop for high-end and cheap-and-chic clothing and accessories in “boutiques” created by fans of vintage from across the country. Recently spotted: an embellished Valentino cocktail dress for $695 and an orange Lucite ring from the ’60s for $56.
