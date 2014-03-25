Score Tr s Chic Euro Styles for Tots

Alex and Alexa
usa.alexandalexa.com
This Brit site, which sells children’s clothes from labels like Paul Smith Junior and Rykiel Enfant, has added cool nursery and toy collections from European brands such as Djeco and Numero 74. We adore the kidscaled Roberto Cavalli leopard-print director’s chair ($233)!
Melijoe
pinterest
Melijoe
melijoe.com/us/
For moms who know there’s no “too young” for a Dolce amp Gabbana dress, Chloe jacket, or Burberry flats, this French-based children’s clothing purveyor sells ripped-from-the-runway styles pour les enfants.
Best of Web Batch 1
pinterest
SMALLABLE
en.smallable.com
This Parisian site offers elegant fashions for kids, tweens, and teens, including classic, sophisticated pieces like peacoats and striped bateau Ts as well as more whimsical offerings. (We are fawning over Isabel Marant’s pom-pom-bedecked bracelets made exclusively for the site.)
