The Store Practically Every Celeb Shopped at in the Early 2000s Is Back (Kind of)

After finding huge success with the launch of private-label fashion lines — including ones designed by Sofia Vergara and Ellen Degeneres — Walmart has released its latest, an exclusive relaunch of a cult-favorite (and dearly departed) boutique.

You may remember Scoop as the go-to shopping destination for practically every celeb in the early 2000s, but if not, let us refresh your memory. Everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Jennifer Lopez shopped at the trendsetting boutique, which was always filled with hottest styles of the early aughts. While the high-end boutique officially closed its doors back in 2016, the brand is now relaunching as a private label sold exclusively at Walmart.

The new line of clothing and accessories stays true to Scoop’s signature fashion-forward aesthetic, but is thankfully sold at the mega-retailer’s everyday low prices. You can shop everything from boho-inspired dresses to sleek accessories and cozy winter coats for less than $65 a piece.

The full collection, which boasts more than 100 styles, dropped today and includes this adorable graphic tee which can be yours for just $15, these combat boots which retail for $35, and this animal-print slip skirt that will only set you back $23. The best part? The entire line is size-inclusive too, with sizes ranging from 0 to 20 and XS to XXXL.

Click here to see the entire line and scroll down to shop some of our favorite pieces from the new collection now.

Isla Low Heel Ankle Boot

Placed Print Blouson Sleeve Maxi Dress

Python Snake Top Handle Mini Bag

Scrunch-Sleeve Shawl Collar Boyfriend Blazer

Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater

The Scoop Vegan Leather Biker Jacket

Anya Tailored Loafer

